After offering a glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen's dark wizard Grindelwald in a tantalizing teaser just days ago, Warner Bros. has conjured up the first full trailer for the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

Following the events of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the latest installment in the series sees a young Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) fending off the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, who seeks domination over the wizarding world. Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is once again brought into the fold, leading a team of witches and wizards, along with Muggle baker Jacob (Dan Fogler), to help Dumbledore save the world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Youtube

It's like the Suicide Squad of the wizarding world!

"This is the team that's going to take down the most dangerous wizard in over a century," says Callum Turner's Theseus Scamander, Newt's brother. That team consists of a magizoologist, his indispensable assistant, a wizard descended from a very old family, a school teacher, and a Muggle.

The Muggle is Fogler's Jacob, a baker who gets his own wand from Newt. Jessica Williams stars as Ilvermorny professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks, while Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) and Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein) will reprise their roles from the previous films.

Also returning is Ezra Miller as Credence/Aurelius Dumbledore, whom we see dueling Albus in combat. The trailer also confirms that actor Richard Coyle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is playing Albus' brother, Aberforth.

In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Mikkelsen takes over as Grindelwald from Johnny Depp, who parted ways with the Harry Potter franchise in the wake of his legal battles with Britain's newspaper The Sun and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Fantastic Beasts has become a controversial franchise in part because of the situation surrounding Depp, but also because of Harry Potter author and franchise producer J.K. Rowling. She has used her platform to express what many in the LGBTQ community have deemed anti-trans views.

On Sunday, a day before the Secrets of Dumbledore trailer release, she commented on Twitter about an article published by The Sunday Times about Police Scotland allegedly moving to "record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker 'identifies as a female.'"

"War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman," Rowling tweeted.

Remarks like this have created a complex situation for many fans who still harbor love for the Harry Potter stories, as well as some of the franchise actors who spoke out against Rowling's statements.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is slated to hit theaters April 15, 2022. Watch the new trailer above.

