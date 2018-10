The famous alchemist was first introduced way back in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, but appears for the first time on the big screen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. His age is unknown but he’s estimated to be hundreds of years old — he discovered the Elixer of Life, after all. Ahead, check out the first look of his eccentric abode and make sure to spot the Sorcerer’s Stone itself.