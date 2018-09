Each year on Sep. 1, the day young witches and wizards in J.K. Rowling’s books travel to Hogwarts, Harry Potter fans in London travel to the real King’s Cross station, the location of Platform 9 ¾. It’s called Back to Hogwarts Day. This year, however, there was an added surprise: Eddie Remayne (Newt Scamander) and Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), two stars of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, popped in to surprise those waiting to get their photo taken under the famous Platform 9 3/4 sign. Scroll through to see photos from the event.