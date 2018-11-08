See all the stars at the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald world premiere

Just like magic!

More
placeholder
Chris Cosgrove
November 08, 2018 at 02:51 PM EST
<p>It was a magical evening in Paris on Thursday when the stars of&nbsp;<em><a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/fantastic-beasts-crimes-of-grindelwald/">Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald</a>&nbsp;</em>came out for the film&#8217;s <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/08/fantastic-beasts-crimes-of-grindelwald-world-premiere-live-stream/">world premiere</a>. Cast members Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, and Jude Law were in attendance, along with none other than J.K. Rowling, the film&#8217;s screenwriter and creator of the&nbsp;<em>Harry Potter&nbsp;</em>universe. Wave your wand (or, you know, keep clicking) for even more photos.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

It was a magical evening in Paris on Thursday when the stars of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald came out for the film’s world premiere. Cast members Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, and Jude Law were in attendance, along with none other than J.K. Rowling, the film’s screenwriter and creator of the Harry Potter universe. Wave your wand (or, you know, keep clicking) for even more photos. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
pinterest
Eddie Redmayne
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
pinterest
Katherine Waterston
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
pinterest
J.K. Rowling
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
pinterest
Ezra Miller
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
pinterest
Jude Law
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
pinterest
Zoe Kravitz
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
pinterest
Dan Fogler
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images
pinterest
Alison Sudol
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
pinterest
Callum Turner
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
pinterest
Claudia Kim
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
pinterest
William Nadylam
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images
pinterest
Director David Yates
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
pinterest
Brontis Jodorowsky
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
1 of 14

Advertisement
1 of 14 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

It was a magical evening in Paris on Thursday when the stars of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald came out for the film’s world premiere. Cast members Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, and Jude Law were in attendance, along with none other than J.K. Rowling, the film’s screenwriter and creator of the Harry Potter universe. Wave your wand (or, you know, keep clicking) for even more photos. 

Advertisement
2 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

3 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Katherine Waterston

Advertisement
4 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

J.K. Rowling

Advertisement
5 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ezra Miller

Advertisement
6 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jude Law

Advertisement
7 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

Advertisement
8 of 14 GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Dan Fogler

Advertisement
9 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Alison Sudol

Advertisement
10 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Callum Turner

Advertisement
11 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Claudia Kim

Advertisement
12 of 14 GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

William Nadylam

Advertisement
13 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Director David Yates

Advertisement
14 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Brontis Jodorowsky

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now