See all the stars at the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald world premiere

It was a magical evening in Paris on Thursday when the stars of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald came out for the film’s world premiere. Cast members Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, and Jude Law were in attendance, along with none other than J.K. Rowling, the film’s screenwriter and creator of the Harry Potter universe. Wave your wand (or, you know, keep clicking) for even more photos.