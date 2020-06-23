"Does a theater require masks?" and other questions will be answered in movie listings now.

Online ticket retailer Fandango and its partner site Rotten Tomatoes are adding new information to theaters listings: Which safety measures each theater is taking to protect ticket buyers in the pandemic era.

The information will include social distance seating maps and a guide to safety policies provided by more than one hundred theater chains, including their cleaning procedures and whether they require masks for employees and guests.

The move is an effort to cut through the confusing array of theater policy changes as cinemas struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic and chain owners keep shifting their approach as new information about how to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 becomes available.

As of now, very few movie times are listed on ticket buying services, but that's expected to change soon. The Russell Crowe road rage thriller Unhinged leads Hollywood's charge back into theaters on July 10, and Christopher Nolan's time travel action film Tenet opens July 31 (after being pushed back from July 17).

“At Fandango, our mission has always been super-serving fans with their entertainment needs, and we cannot wait to help fans get back the big screen safely and at the right time,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover. “It’s a complicated rollout, with various states, cities and counties opening their venues in different phases. We hope Fandango will serve as a helpful one-stop resource for fans to find all the information and services they need for a comfortable return to their local theaters.”