Even before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan (nicknamed “Meg”) was a powerful, self-made woman. From starring on the hit legal drama Suits (in which she played a paralegal turned lawyer), to having her own line of clothing, to being an advocate for UN Women, Markle was the embodiment of female strength and ingenuity long before meeting her husband. Her wedding to Prince Harry was a feminist statement as well as a symbol of societal change.