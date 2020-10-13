Family Matters siblings reunite to play spouses in new Christmas movie

By Lauren Huff
October 12, 2020 at 09:58 PM EDT
From Family Matters to... family matters?

Darius McCrary and Kellie Shanygne Williams, who played siblings Eddie and Laura Winslow on the beloved '90s sitcom Family Matters, are reuniting for a new movie in which they play spouses.

The film, Christmas in Carolina, is a holiday rom-com that follows Elle (Atlanta's Joslyn Y. Hall), a career-driven investment banker who has given up on love (and Christmas) until she meets Wesley (David L. Rowell), a former NBA player and CEO of a small marketing firm. On a whim, Wesley invites Elle home for Christmas in South Carolina with his parents (Williams and McCrary). With some trepidation, Elle accepts and is given a much bigger gift than she could have imagined.

Shot on location in South Carolina, the film was directed by Peggy Williams working from a script by Stacie Davis. The Legacy Distribution holiday romance will release On-Demand and On-Digital on Nov. 1.

Check out the trailer for the film above.

