Family Matters siblings reunite to play spouses in new Christmas movie

Darius McCrary and Kellie Shanygne Williams, who played siblings Eddie and Laura Winslow on the beloved '90s sitcom Family Matters, are reuniting for a new movie in which they play spouses.

The film, Christmas in Carolina, is a holiday rom-com that follows Elle (Atlanta's Joslyn Y. Hall), a career-driven investment banker who has given up on love (and Christmas) until she meets Wesley (David L. Rowell), a former NBA player and CEO of a small marketing firm. On a whim, Wesley invites Elle home for Christmas in South Carolina with his parents (Williams and McCrary). With some trepidation, Elle accepts and is given a much bigger gift than she could have imagined.