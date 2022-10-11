The 35 most anticipated movies of Fall 2022
Bring on the fall! After a summer of rebounding multiplex attendance, we're ready to settle into movies' headiest season. We chatted with actors, directors, writers and even a food stylist to give you the best that Fall 2022 has to offer.
Cate Blanchett's ferocious turn in the title role, a fictional world-renowned conductor, is one of the year's most stunning. Read our interview with Blanchett and TÁR's writer-director Todd Field, back making films after 16 years.
David O. Russell's manic historical drama combines a fascist coup attempt, a mysterious corpse, and a Taylor Swift cameo. We spoke with Christian Bale, who walked us through his process of building a Columbo-like character.
Javier Bardem is singing and dancing with a reptile — and loving it. We didn't know he had an inner musical-theater geek yearning to come out. Read our interview with Bardem, and watch an exclusive clip from the film.
Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund continues to cut into the soft underbelly of class entitlement with this surreal comedy of manners set on a cruise ship sailing into choppy waters. (It's the director's second movie to win Cannes' prestigious Palme d'Or, quite an achievement for someone not even 50 yet.) Read our interview with breakout star Dolly de Leon.
Is this the final chapter for Jamie Lee Curtis's Laurie Strode? EW checked in with the iconic scream queen for a Role Call, and she gave us a career's worth of juicy stories.
To address a horrific episode of Jim Crow-era injustice, director Chinonye Chukwu pivoted to a mother's story, charting Mamie Till-Mobley's journey from bereavement to activism. Read our interview with Chukwu.
Eddie Redmayne taps a side we've never seen before, going blank and cryptic to play Charles Cullen, the real-life New Jersey medical worker who turned out to be the one of the worst serial killers in American history. Jessica Chastain plays Cullen's colleague who begins to suspect something's not quite right.
We've been desperately waiting for Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor — both in their salt-and-pepper primes — to occupy the screen together. That moment is now, in this tale of two half-brothers burying the father neither of them liked all that much.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts are back in a rom-com, and all is well with the world. Director Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) loves a lush location. We spoke with Parker about his penchant for exotic escapes.
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the bickering hitmen of In Bruges, reunite for Martin McDonagh's bitingly funny new drama about a friendship gone south. We spoke with co-star Kerry Condon, who, in her scenes with Farrell, runs away with the movie.
Henry Selick, the inspired stop-motion-animation visionary behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, is back — though making his latest film wasn't easy. Selick tells us about the "plagues" he endured, including rescuing puppets from a wildfire.
Dwayne Johnson's complex antihero isn't the typical DC Comics character to get a movie, and we're totally fine with that. Read our interview with Quintessa Swindell — the first nonbinary actor who identifies as gender-nonconforming to join the DCEU.
The bestselling fantasy book series by Soman Chainani swirls onto Netflix. We caught up with co-stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, both having fun at the extremes.
Don't call it the "other Harry Styles" movie — this one's more of a showcase for the pop star's natural charms. Read our interview with director Michael Grandage, who reveals the classic films he had Styles watch to prepare for My Policeman's already notorious sex scenes.
To play the parents of writer-director James Gray's most autobiographical film, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong entered a zone of pitch-perfect re-creation and improvisatory chutzpah. We spoke to Hathaway and Strong about Queens, the 1980s, and "real-deal pickles."
Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell star in a new version of D. H. Lawrence's famously banned novel. You already know to expect lots of sex; hopefully, too, there will be something fresh to this adaptation, which by our count is the eleventh.
Ryan White's almost magically perfect science documentary, both accessible and brainy, unpacks the nearly 15-year mission of the Mars rover Opportunity, trundling its way out of ditches and making discoveries.
A magnetic showcase for two gently wrought performances (from Jennifer Lawrence and a revelatory Brian Tyree Henry), this drama charts the budding friendship between two broken-down survivors who would rather drift around New Orleans together than alone.
Daniel Radcliffe plays the '80s parody king opposite Evan Rachel Wood's Madonna in the gleefully off-the-rails biopic. EW spoke with both of them about the energy of the shoot, and their hopes for an Oscar for Yankovic.
Millie Bobby Brown returns as the young sleuth — and, just as excitedly for fans, so does her occasional assistant, Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). We spoke with Partridge about the character's evolution from "nincompoop."
Early reviews for Alejandro González Iñárritu's latest — a meta-movie about a tortured director with heavy Fellini-esque overtones — were less than stellar. But since then, he's returned to the editing room, emerging with a cut that's 22 minutes shorter. We're intrigued.
Florence Pugh can do no wrong in our eyes. Put her in a period drama — as with Lady Macbeth, Little Women, and this mystery set in 19th-century Ireland — and the actor becomes a force of nature.
EW goes behind the scenes with Ryan Coogler and the cast of the year's most anticipated superhero sequel — and explores how the loss of Chadwick Boseman shaped the future of Wakanda.
Early Oscar buzz is deafening for Steven Spielberg coming-of-age drama — one that bears a pronounced similarity to his own movie-mad boyhood. We checked in with Michelle Williams, who spoke about channeling Spielberg's late mother, someone whose "spirit fills a room," she says.
Nothing gets our juices flowing more than an old-school heroic-journalism movie, and this supercharged dramatization of the New York Times's reporting on the Harvey Weinstein scandal vaults into the rarified company of Spotlight and All the President's Men. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are electrifying, as is Andre Braugher, playing Times executive editor Dean Baquet, the steady calm in the storm.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult co-star with Ralph Fiennes in Succession director Mark Mylod's foodie satire. Here are the secrets behind the authentically pretentious food, which required a team of experts to assemble.
Elegance Bratton's Marines boot-camp drama contains a powder-keg performance by Gabrielle Union that's already being singled out for awards. We spoke with the actress, who struggled to relate to her character: "I look at homophobes as trash."
Yes, it's dream worlds and fairy tales. But Jason Momoa — playing some kind of outlaw pirate? — goes a long way toward raising our interest. The source material, Winsor McCay's classic comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland, ran in the early 1900s, long before graphic novels were a thing, or even respectable.
Director Luca Guadagnino re-teams with his Call Me by Your Name breakout star, Timothée Chalamet, for an '80s-set cannibal road movie that plays like a mashup of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Badlands. Taylor Russell, so captivating in Waves, is the one to watch here.
Disney's sumptuous-looking animated extravaganza — about a family of planet explorers, some of them searching for a purpose of their own — has a voice cast to die for: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu.
Didn't get enough of Glen Powell flying in Top Gun: Maverick? Neither did we. He's back in the cockpit, co-starring with Jonathan Majors in this historical drama about two real-life wingmen who emerged from the Korean War as heroes. J. D. Dillard directs.
A full 15 years ago, Amy Adams twirled into Enchanted, flipping the script on the Disney princess. She's back, along with Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel, for a belated sequel. We chatted with Adams about wishes, singing, and Giselle's new baby.
After director Florian Zeller's ruinous The Father, we're prepared to follow him anywhere — even if it's deeper into family trauma and career-redefining performances. The latter comes from Hugh Jackman, who may find himself in the Oscar race, though Anthony Hopkins does have a presence here as well.
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star in Noah Baumbach's spin on Don DeLillo's postmodern campus-set novel. (There's an "airborne toxic event" but that's just the half of it.) The pedigree is impeccable, and grappling with Baumbach's risk-taking here is mandatory.
It's definitely a good thing to keep that possessive credit in the title: Far too many A-list directors, from Roberto Benigni to Robert Zemeckis, have tried and failed at topping Disney's immortal classic. We have higher hopes for del Toro; the material is in his wheelhouse, and he has a better handle on the underpinnings of fantasy than virtually anyone.