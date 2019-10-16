See exclusive photos from fall 2019's biggest movies

Fall for these flicks
Another autumn, another list of EW’s favorite movies with which to spend your hard-earned leisure time. Read everything you need to know about our list here — help picking the best flick for you included — and then click through this gallery for exclusive looks at every single one.
The Irishman
Joe Pesci (as Mafia leader Russell Bufalino) breaks bread with Robert De Niro (as hitman Frank Sheeran).
In theaters Nov. 1, on Netflix Nov. 27
Harriet
Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) on the run.
In theaters Nov. 1
Motherless Brooklyn
Edward Norton as detective Lionel Essrog in motherless —and hipsterless — Brooklyn.
In theaters Nov. 1
Terminator: Dark Fate
Mackenzie Davis as enhanced human Grace.
In theaters Nov. 1
Marriage Story
Laura Dern as Scarlett Johansson’s divorce lawyer.
In theaters Nov. 6, on Netflix Dec. 6
Doctor Sleep
Ewan McGregor’s grown-up Danny Torrance returns to the Overlook Hotel in this sequel to The Shining.
In theaters Nov. 8
Honey Boy
Otis (Noah Jupe) playing a very adult version of telephone.
In theaters Nov. 8
Last Christmas
Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke meet cute.
In theaters Nov. 8
Midway
Nick Jonas as a World War II soldier — with a pencil moustache.
In theaters Nov. 8
Lady and the Tramp
The spaghetti incident IRL.
On Disney+ Nov. 12
Charlie's Angels
Ella Balinksa and Kristen Stewart, two of the three main angels.
In theaters Nov. 15
Ford v. Ferrari
Christian Bale, very happy to be behind the wheel as Ford racer Ken Miles.
Out Nov. 15
The Good Liar
Helen Mirren (center, with Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey) has her suspicions about McKellen’s too-good-to-be-true suitor.
In theaters Nov. 15
The Report
Annette Bening as real-life Senator Dianne Feinstein.
In theaters Nov. 15, on Amazon Prime Nov. 29
Waves
Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell, who play two siblings in an affluent African-American family in South Florida.
In theaters Nov. 15
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Tom Hanks gives Matthew Rhys some Daniel Tiger action.
In theaters Nov. 22
Dark Waters
Lawyer Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) hulks out on a chemical company.
In limited release theaters Nov. 22
Knives Out
Chris Evans (and his fisherman’s sweater) manspreading as the family jerk.
In theaters Nov. 27
Queen & Slim
Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya on the run.
In theaters Nov. 27
The Two Popes
Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins play Francis and Benedict, respectively, in an imagined conversation.
In theaters Nov. 27
The Aeronauts
Felicity Jones does Speed, but on a hot air balloon.
In theaters Dec. 6
Jumanji: The Next Level
Awkwafina, Dwayne Johnson, and Karen Gillan trying to explain the concept of Jumanji to new cast members Dannys DeVito and Glover, probably.
In theaters Dec. 13
Uncut Gems
Adam Sandler stars as a hard-driving New York City jewelry dealer.
In theaters Dec. 13
Bombshell
Charlize Theron embodies every aspect of former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.
In theaters Dec. 20
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Keri Russell suited up as the mysterious criminal Zorii Bliss.
In theaters Dec. 20
Little Women
Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet as Jo and Laurie.
In theaters Dec. 25
Just Mercy
Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx await a verdict.
In theaters Dec. 25
6 Underground
Ryan Reynolds leads a band of very nimble crime fighters.
In theaters December