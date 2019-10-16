See exclusive photos from fall 2019's biggest movies

By EW Staff
October 16, 2019 at 09:00 AM EDT

1 of 30

Fall for these flicks

Glen Wilson/Focus Features; Wilson Webb/Sony; Nadja Klier/Sony; Christian Black/Netflix; Wilson Webb/Netflix

Another autumn, another list of EW’s favorite movies with which to spend your hard-earned leisure time. Read everything you need to know about our list here — help picking the best flick for you included — and then click through this gallery for exclusive looks at every single one.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

The Irishman

Netflix

Joe Pesci (as Mafia leader Russell Bufalino) breaks bread with Robert De Niro (as hitman Frank Sheeran).

In theaters Nov. 1, on Netflix Nov. 27

3 of 30

Harriet

Glen Wilson/Focus Features

Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) on the run.

In theaters Nov. 1

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 30

Motherless Brooklyn

Glen Wilson/Warner Bros.

Edward Norton as detective Lionel Essrog in motherless —and hipsterless — Brooklyn.

In theaters Nov. 1

Advertisement

5 of 30

Terminator: Dark Fate

Kerry Brown/Paramount

Mackenzie Davis as enhanced human Grace. 

In theaters Nov. 1

6 of 30

Marriage Story

Wilson Webb/Netflix

Laura Dern as Scarlett Johansson’s divorce lawyer. 

In theaters Nov. 6, on Netflix Dec. 6

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 30

Doctor Sleep

Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.

Ewan McGregor’s grown-up Danny Torrance returns to the Overlook Hotel in this sequel to The Shining.

In theaters Nov. 8

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 30

Honey Boy

Amazon Studios

Otis (Noah Jupe) playing a very adult version of telephone.

In theaters Nov. 8

Advertisement

9 of 30

Last Christmas

Jonathan Prime/Universal

Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke meet cute.

In theaters Nov. 8

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 30

Midway

Reiner Bajo/Lionsgate

Nick Jonas as a World War II soldier — with a pencil moustache.

In theaters Nov. 8

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 30

Lady and the Tramp

K. C. Bailey/Disney

The spaghetti incident IRL.

On Disney+ Nov. 12

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 30

Charlie's Angels

Nadja Klier/Sony

Ella Balinksa and Kristen Stewart, two of the three main angels. 

In theaters Nov. 15

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 30

Ford v. Ferrari

Twentieth Century Fox

Christian Bale, very happy to be behind the wheel as Ford racer Ken Miles.

Out Nov. 15

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 30

The Good Liar

Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

Helen Mirren (center, with Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey) has her suspicions about McKellen’s too-good-to-be-true suitor.

In theaters Nov. 15

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 30

The Report

Atsushi Nishijima/Amazon Studios

Annette Bening as real-life Senator Dianne Feinstein.

In theaters Nov. 15, on Amazon Prime Nov. 29

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 30

Waves

A24

Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell, who play two siblings in an affluent African-American family in South Florida.

In theaters Nov. 15

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 30

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Lacey Terrell/Sony

Tom Hanks gives Matthew Rhys some Daniel Tiger action.

In theaters Nov. 22

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 30

Dark Waters

Mary Cybulski/Focus Features

Lawyer Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) hulks out on a chemical company.

In limited release theaters Nov. 22

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 30

Knives Out

Claire Folger/Lionsgate

Chris Evans (and his fisherman’s sweater) manspreading as the family jerk.

In theaters Nov. 27

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 30

Queen & Slim

Universal Pictures

Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya on the run.

In theaters Nov. 27

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 30

The Two Popes

Peter Mountain/Netflix

Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins play Francis and Benedict, respectively, in an imagined conversation. 

In theaters Nov. 27

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 30

The Aeronauts

Amazon Studios

Felicity Jones does Speed, but on a hot air balloon. 

In theaters Dec. 6

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 30

Jumanji: The Next Level

Frank Masi/Sony

Awkwafina, Dwayne Johnson, and Karen Gillan trying to explain the concept of Jumanji to new cast members Dannys DeVito and Glover, probably.

In theaters Dec. 13

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 30

Uncut Gems

A24

Adam Sandler stars as a hard-driving New York City jewelry dealer.

In theaters Dec. 13

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 30

Bombshell

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Lionsgate

Charlize Theron embodies every aspect of former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

In theaters Dec. 20

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 30

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Keri Russell suited up as the mysterious criminal Zorii Bliss.

In theaters Dec. 20

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 30

Little Women

Wilson Webb/Sony

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet as Jo and Laurie.

In theaters Dec. 25

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 30

Just Mercy

Jake Giles Netter/ Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx await a verdict.

In theaters Dec. 25

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 30

6 Underground

Christian Black/Netflix

Ryan Reynolds leads a band of very nimble crime fighters.

In theaters December

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST