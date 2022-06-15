Faith Hill thought she'd 'never, ever' act again after The Stepford Wives: 'It wasn't the best experience'

Faith Hill feels the same way you did about The Stepford Wives remake.

The singer-turned-actress, who stars in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, once vowed never to return to life on set after her experience in the 2004 production put her off acting.

Appearing on the The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the star revealed that acting took a back seat in her career despite having a key role opposite Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick, Bette Midler, Glenn Close, and Christopher Walken in the Frank Oz film.

"I had done a couple of things. I did Stepford Wives with an amazing cast. It wasn't the best experience, so I said, 'I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever do another, anything like that, a movie,'" she told Clarkson. "Because it took so long. The waiting for me..."

Faith Hill in the Stepford Wives Faith Hill thought she'd 'never, ever' act again after 'The Stepford Wives.' | Credit: Andrew Schwartz/Paramount

The black comedy served as a modern take on the classic 1975 film, but it was critically panned and a box-office disappointment in the U.S., though it did pull in $100 million globally.

For Hill, smaller projects proved to be a bigger draw, including the 2015 crime drama Dixieland. "I have to be busy, doing stuff," she explained. "Anyway, then I did an independent thing called Dixieland. I've read a lot of scripts over the years, and nothing hit me or the timing wasn't right."

That all changed with 1883, the Western in which she stars opposite her husband, Tim McGraw. "For the script to have been so incredibly well written," Hill said. "I honestly had never read anything like that. So we just made the decision to do it."

The series, which features McGraw and Hill as husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton, was a hit on Paramount+ — the streamer has ordered a second season, which will focus on legendary lawman Bass Reeves, to be played by David Oyelowo.

