The Bridgerton star faces off against Oppenheimer's Alden Ehrenreich in the thriller.

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor gets caught up in a dangerous game in Fair Play trailer

All is fair in love and... finance?

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor plays down and dirty with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Oppenheimer) in Fair Play, which stars the two as lovers whose power dynamics shift as they face off for a coveted promotion at their cutthroat financial firm.

In other words, the erotic thriller is back, baby!

The official trailer for the film — which hits Netflix on Oct. 13 after a limited theatrical run starting Sept. 29 — dropped Tuesday, and it's sexy and dangerous in all the right ways, from its opening where Emily (Dynevor) is burning for Luke (Ehrenreich) in an office bathroom to the escalating, unhinged tension between them.

Fair Play marks the feature debut of writer-director Chloe Dumont (Ballers), and she probes the gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in the dizzying world of finance. Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza also star.

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich appear in Fair Play by Chloe Domont, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich in 'Fair Play' | Credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

The movie was a breakout hit at the Sundance Film Festival this January, selling to Netflix for a reported $20 million.

EW critic Leah Greenblatt called the film "a sexy, intelligent thriller for an adult audience." She added, "Both leads...[throw] themselves headlong into the tar pits of contemporary workplace politics and gender roles without being drawn into clumsy, one-dimensional ideas of victimhood or villainy."

Watch the trailer above for more.

