"It's one of my favorite movies," says the director, who previously collaborated with Barrett on 2011's You're Next, 2014's The Guest, and 2016's Blair Witch. "It was announced as a remake and I just want to say we would absolutely never remake Face/Off, because it's one of the best films ever made. When I was a kid, it's the film that really introduced me to slow motion. I never had thought about slow motion as a tool really. You look at Face/Off and, like, 80 percent of it's in slow motion. So, that was a big turning point for me. I have a high regard for that film. I shouldn't say anything too concrete about what the plans are, [but] what Simon and I are writing, which we're extremely excited about, is a direct sequel to the original film."