Director Adam Wingard emphasizes new Face/Off is a sequel: 'We would absolutely never remake Face/Off '
Godzilla v. Kong director Adam Wingard is a big fan of John Woo's 1997 action-fest Face/Off.
Director Adam Wingard sure does love seeing movie icons go mano a mano. The Death Note filmmaker's latest movie is the just-released big beast battle Godzilla vs. Kong while he and writer Simon Barrett are currently developing a sequel to Face/Off, the 1997 movie which saw John Travolta's cop and Nicolas Cage's criminal swap visages. Turns out, Wingard has long loved John Woo's action-fest.
"It's one of my favorite movies," says the director, who previously collaborated with Barrett on 2011's You're Next, 2014's The Guest, and 2016's Blair Witch. "It was announced as a remake and I just want to say we would absolutely never remake Face/Off, because it's one of the best films ever made. When I was a kid, it's the film that really introduced me to slow motion. I never had thought about slow motion as a tool really. You look at Face/Off and, like, 80 percent of it's in slow motion. So, that was a big turning point for me. I have a high regard for that film. I shouldn't say anything too concrete about what the plans are, [but] what Simon and I are writing, which we're extremely excited about, is a direct sequel to the original film."
Godzilla vs. Kong is now available to watch in theatres and on HBO Max.
Related content:
- Director Adam Wingard emphasizes new Face/Off is a sequel: 'We would absolutely never remake Face/Off '
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer unveils the Clone Wars spin-off, sets 70-minute premiere
- Godzilla vs. Kong director wants less humans, more monsters in future movies
- David Ayer has hope for his Suicide Squad cut after Zack Snyder's Justice League: 'I made an amazing movie'
Comments