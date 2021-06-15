Long before he ever became Dominic Toretto, Diesel grew up with a father who was part of the Actors Studio and theater scene in New York, so dinner time often included a wide array of thespians and dialogue about the art of acting. "What he recently said to me was, one of the things that none of them ever really discussed was how you carry a character over multiple decades," shares Diesel. "That has never been brought up in a Stanislavski book, or mentioned at Actors Studio. You do a movie, you let the character go, you find a new character. To be the vessel of a character to this degree for decades, what you end up finding is that you're pulling from your real life, it becomes that personal. It's like when Paul used to say how much he loved being called Brian. That means for so long he's played this character, he's adopted part of the character and the character's adopted part of him. And maybe in this Fast universe, as complicated as it is, life is a little simpler."