Ludacris and Justin Lin talk F9 going to space: 'It's been years in the making'

F9 Streaming Options

2 Fast 2 Space?

The great Fast & Furious space debate is over: It's happening. On Wednesday, Universal released the latest trailer for the highly anticipated F9, which featured so many big moments — more Han! Bow Wow is back!! Helen Mirren is driving!!! We see Brian!!!! — that EW asked director Justin Lin all our burning questions. Well, except one.

But thankfully, during a Twitter Spaces conversation between EW, Lin, and the cast, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, we were able to get their thoughts on the final moment of the trailer, which finds Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris) in a car, in space suits, taking one giant leap for Fast & Furious.

"It's been years in the making," Lin told EW. "Through the years, I always can just play and feel like I come up with the craziest ideas and see if there's an appropriate way for us to earn that. And so this film, I remember I was working on the script and there was an emotional character thread, and it was for like four months, and when the idea finally hit and it felt right, I drove to Vin's house and we looked to each other and we said, 'Yep, this is the one.' We've been talking about it for years, but this is the one where we really get to push it."

F9 Credit: Universal Pictures

After first asking Lin what his official comment could be, referencing the fact that he previously got in trouble for possibly tipping the space hand in an interview last year, Ludacris opened up about being a part of the latest seemingly impossible Fast feat.

"I talk to so many people and everyone always says, 'What more can you guys possibly do?'" he said. "And here's your answer: We can go into damn outer space! We continue to not only surprise all the fans, but we continue to surprise ourselves, so I'm mind-blown just as much as all the people out there. I'm extremely excited. Whenever anybody thinks we can't accomplish the impossible, we go and do it."

While you've seen Fast drive a safe through Rio de Janeiro, outrun a nuclear submarine, and fly cars, Lin reveals that the out-of-this-world set piece serves a real purpose. "The visuals kind of speak for themselves, and it's a promise of something that is going to not only be visually and action-wise fun, but also I think there's an emotional reason for its existence," says Lin, who is back after previously helming Fast 3 through 6. "One of the mantras that we decided for this franchise is that we're never going to get boxed in, we're always going to try and push the boundaries and earn it."

F9 is slated to hit theaters June 25. For more Fast space material, read our very important investigation into whether Tom Cruise could join this race.

Streaming Options

Related content: