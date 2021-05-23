Ahead of Fast 9's June 25 opening in the U.S., it's already earned $162.4 million and has also racked up $6 billion in global ticket sales.

F9 races to massive $162.4 million opening to become No. 1 movie in the world this weekend

F9 has racked up $162.4 million in eight foreign markets to become the No. 1 movie in the world this weekend. That impressive box office haul includes $135.6 million from China alone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise also premiered in South Korea, Russia, Hong Kong, and the Middle East, territories where moviegoing has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic. F9's ticket sales were as strong as pre-pandemic times, signifying Universal's best start in China since the previous Fast film. It is also the biggest showing in the pandemic era for a Hollywood title.

With this weekend's showing, the franchise has now garnered more than $6 billion in global ticket sales, according to Comscore. In China, F9 is the first Hollywood movie to open north of $100 million since Avengers: Endgame over two years ago. F9 also achieved an IMAX pandemic-era best for a $14 million opening weekend and becomes Universal's third-biggest IMAX international opening weekend ever after Jurassic World and Fate of the Furious (F8).

F9 will have a staggered rollout across the globe as theaters regain strength in other markets. The flick debuts in the U.S. on June 25.

The hype is only getting bigger, as F9 director Justin Lin told EW that Fast 9 will be "the best out of the entire franchise." The filmmaker returns after departing in 2013 with Fast & Furious 6, but he now returns for F9, which (again) revives Han (Sung Kang), while also introducing the family's greatest threat yet: Jakob Toretto (John Cena), the long-lost brother of Dom (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster).

Meanwhile, Godzilla vs. Kong is in its fifth weekend and still performing well. The Warner Bros. feature grossed an estimated $1.8 million for the weekend in 51 markets, adding to its global tally of $432.3 million. But in similar markets, F9 earned twice Godzilla's opening, plus it has the advantage of exclusively debuting in theaters, whereas Godzilla premiered simultaneously on HBO Max.

Following F9 in the top five global earners were Love Will Tear Us Apart, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Spiral, and Wrath of Man. Spiral, Lionsgate and Twisted Picture's newest Saw entry, grossed an estimated $2.67 million from 21 international territories ($6.7 million cumulatively). In North America, it was the top earner during a moderate weekend, raking in $4.6 million for a 10-day total of $15.8 million.

With the debut of Cruella and the highly anticipated A Quiet Place Part II, the domestic box office is expected to rally over Memorial Day weekend.

