The Flash and Fantastic Beasts actor apologized for his behavior after a string of arrests and abuse allegations.

Ezra Miller is breaking their silence on the string of arrests and abuse allegations that have taken over the actor's public life.

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, says they began "ongoing treatment" to address "complex mental issues," according to a statement provided to Variety by a rep for Miller.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller says in the statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Miller's most recent troubles began when they were arrested in Hawaii in March for disorderly conduct and harassment after they yelled obscenities and accosted a woman singing karaoke at a bar, in addition to "lunging" at a man playing darts, per local police. Authorities said at the time that this was just one of a series of minor incidents involving Miller that ranged from filming people at a gas station to refusing to leave the sidewalk area near a restaurant.

The actor, best known for his involvement in Warner Bros.' The Flash and Fantastic Beasts franchises, was then arrested again by Hawaiian police in April following a physical altercation at a private residence he refused to leave.

The story only got more upsetting as Miller was accused in a legal complaint of grooming a child since they were 8. (The child in question, now 18, denies this happened.) Additional incidents reported in the press include a temporary restraining order against Miller in Massachusetts for allegedly harassing another minor, and Miller allegedly exposing three children and their mother to guns at their Vermont farmhouse.

Miller was most recently charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing alcohol at a residence in Stamford, Vt.

This all happened years after Miller had previously made headlines in 2020 when they patroned a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Video had surfaced online of them grabbing a woman by the throat and appearing to choke her before they were reportedly escorted off the premises.

Miller's public statement on the matter comes after The Hollywood Reporter published an article this month that stated Warner Bros. leadership were mulling options on how to deal with the negative press Miller was bringing to their most lucrative movie franchises.

The studio, now operated by the merged Warner Bros. Discovery, had recently canceled the film Batgirl, prompting DC fans to wonder why The Flash, with all of Miller's troubles, was still a go. Filmmaker Kevin Smith was one of the celebrity voices asking the question.

According to THR, one route the studio was considering was keeping The Flash on course for theaters and having Miller participate in limited press interviews while seeking help for their behavior.

