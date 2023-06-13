The actor gave props to "everybody who supported me in my life and in the world along this decade-long trying and very beautiful peregrination all the way to here."

Ezra Miller took a moment to thank all of the cast and crew who helped bring The Flash from the page and to the silver screen during their first public appearance at the film's premiere on Monday.

The 30-year-old actor, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight due to their recent controversies, could be seen standing next to director Andy Muschietti, who they dubbed "maestro," as they addressed the audience in video footage from the event shared by Deadline.

"Maestro has said it all and has said it well, and I just want to say that I love you, maestro," Miller said. "I think you are amazing, and I think your work is monumental."

They went on to thank "our great champion" Barbara Muschietti as well as the beloved comic book character's creators Gardner Fox, Harry Lampert, Bob Kanigher, and Carmine Infantino "for initiating this character into life." Similarly, Miller also shared their appreciation for Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder and the film's original screenwriter Grant Morrison "for initiating me into the life of this character in so many ways."

They also gave a shout-out to Warner Bros. Discovery film leaders Pamela Abdy and Michael DeLuca, CEO David Zaslav, "and the dynamic duo, Peter Safran and James Gunn, for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment actually to fruition."

Miller also credited the film's "crew, our irresistible dream cast, and just the thousands of artists and workers who made this movie." They continued, "Everybody who supported us in our lives and the world and everybody who supported me in my life and in the world along this decade-long trying and very beautiful peregrination all the way to here… Just to finally say, with actually no further delays, enjoy The Flash."

Last August, Miller announced in a statement that they were suffering from "complex mental health issues" and seeking help.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," they said. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

