Warner Bros. Discovery and Ezra Miller met this week to discuss the future of The Flash movie amid the actor's recent controversial actions and arrests.

EW has learned that Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) along with their agent Scott Metzger had a "very positive meeting" on Wednesday with new WB film execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the conversation centered on how the actor is still committed to the movie (slated for a June 23, 2023 release) as well as to "apologize for bringing negative attention to the production and the company."

BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Ezra Miller attends FDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary event at Brooklyn Navy Yard on November 5, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller | Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage

The news comes after The Hollywood Reporter published an article earlier this month that stated the studio was considering different options on how to deal with negative press about Miller while simultaneously preparing to launch a movie from their most lucrative franchise. Many wondered if The Flash's fate would be similar to the recently recently canceled film Batgirl due to Miller's troubles.

Earlier this month, Miller broke their silence on the string of recent public arrests and abuse allegations. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

The actor's troubles began when they made headlines in 2020 when a video surfaced online of them grabbing a woman by the throat and appearing to choke her before they were reportedly escorted off the premises of a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. More recently, they were arrested in Hawaii in March for alleged disorderly conduct and harassment after they reportedly yelled obscenities and accosted a woman singing karaoke at a bar, in addition to "lunging" at a man playing darts, per local police. Authorities said at the time that this was just one of a series of minor incidents involving Miller that ranged from filming people at a gas station to refusing to leave the sidewalk area near a restaurant.

The actor was arrested again by Hawaiian police the next month, following an alleged physical altercation at a private residence he refused to leave. They were then accused of grooming a child since the minor was 8-years-old in a legal complaint filed by the child's parents — the child, now 18, denies the allegations.

A temporary restraining order was also filed against Miller in Massachusetts for allegedly harassing another minor, and allegedly exposing three children and their mother to guns at their Vermont farmhouse. The actor was most recently charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing alcohol at a residence in Stamford, Vt.

Fans got a glimpse at the first footage from The Flash — which also features two former Batman actors, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton — during DC FanDome last October.

