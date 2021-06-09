Jessica Chastain stares down religious bigots in glittery Eyes of Tammy Faye trailer

See the actress' radical transformation into the fallen televangelist in the first trailer for Michael Showalter's buzzy awards contender.

Jessica Chastain is gazing upon potential Oscar glory with The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The Academy Award-nominated actress leads the glitzy trailer for Michael Showalter's upcoming biopic, which follows the late televangelist and her husband, Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), as they rise to fame and grapple with scandals, behind-the-scenes drama, and more as powerful religious celebrities with a multimillion-dollar empire whose power helps them infiltrate pop culture at large.

The wild clip sees Chastain donning a wide array of wigs, with Tammy Faye performing in full glitter regalia and going toe-to-toe with pastor and televangelist Jerry Falwell over gay rights and public discussions about the AIDS crisis.

"Some people, they're hurting so bad and we just need to love them," she says, latter quipping: "This is who I am."

Produced by Chastain, who underwent a radical physical transformation to portray the titular tanned icon, the film was inspired by the 2000 documentary - made by RuPaul's Drag Race masterminds Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey - of the same name.

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' | Credit: Searchlight Pictures

"I found a video of her singing a song, and she turned to the camera and said, 'God loves you just the way you are.' Whatever God means to anyone. I've never been baptized. I didn't grow up within a church, but I do believe in unconditional love," Chastain said of what drew her to playing Tammy Faye, who died in 2007. "We are all part of this world, part of humanity, and part of grace. No matter where you come from, you are perfect, and you are fully and unconditionally loved. And that's what I hope people leave the theater knowing."

Co-starring Cherry Jones and Vincent D'Onofrio, The Eyes of Tammy Faye is slated for release on Sept. 17. Watch the new trailer above.

