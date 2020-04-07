Chris Hemsworth races to save a kidnapped boy in Netflix's Extraction trailer

Chris Hemsworth could really use Thor's hammer right about now.

The MCU star has taken his talents to Netflix in the trailer for the streamer's new action film Extraction. Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary who is sent to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned crime lord. But getting the kid back is the easy part, as an entire city attempts to keep them from escaping alive.

Extraction serves as an Avengers: Endgame reunion. Not only is Hemsworth starring, but Chris Evans' former Captain America stunt double (and Endgame second unit director) Sam Hargrave is making his directorial debut, while Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo are producing the script from Joe.

"Our relationship began when I met Chris on the first Avengers movie where I was doubling Chris Evans as Captain America, and he and I had some action scenes together and we got on well," Hargrave told EW of his bond with Hemsworth. "He was always really getting in there, and I got to direct him on a number of those in Infinity War and Endgame, so we discussed the [Extraction] script a lot in-between takes. Prior to me directing this movie, we were very close, but we knew each other in different ways; he was never my lead actor, like he was part of a big ensemble piece and I’d get him for little bits here and there, and I was an action director, not the director. So it was a feeling out process, but that only took, for me, a couple rehearsals and I knew he was fully committed. He came in early and we did a rehearsal day and he requested to stay late and work on some of the fight choreography and he just immediately showed his work ethic and collaborative nature. It was one of the smoothest, most wonderful, and personal relationships that I’ve ever had on a film set."

Extraction, which also features Stranger Things star David Harbour, begins streaming April 24 on Netflix.

