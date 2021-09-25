Tyler Rake lives! Chris Hemsworth unveils first Extraction 2 teaser

The superhero team from Extraction returns, with Avengers cohorts Joe Russo as writer, Joe and Anthony Russo as producers, Sam Hargrave as director, and Hemsworth as star. The budding action extravaganza franchise follows Tyler Rake, a mercenary with emotional and physical scars. In the first film, he was sent to India to rescue Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of an imprisoned crime lord. Rake initially appeared to die as a result of protecting Ovi, only for the final scene to imply that he survived.

"To have this be my first directing job and to have audiences receive it so positively and have the feedback be so seemingly heartfelt and overwhelmingly positive is a dream come true," said Hargrave, Chris Evans' former Captain America stunt double and the second unit director on Avengers: Endgame. "You imagine, hopefully, when you make a movie people don't hate it, but for it to be viewed as often and by as many people as this one has is kind of hard to believe. I still pinch myself. Looking back, it's like, 'Wow, we made a movie that we set out to make and that people really enjoyed it and it does feel good.' That's why I'm in the business. I think the biggest compliment is passing someone on the street and if they know you made the movie they're like, 'Oh, I watched that five times.' As a film director, you can't ask for much more than that."