Joe Russo says Extraction sequel is in the works at Netflix

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers about the Netflix film Extraction.

Tyler Rake lives!

Less than two weeks after the record-breaking release of Extraction on Netflix, writer-producer Joe Russo says a sequel is in the works, with the plan to bring back star Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave.

“The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” Russo told Deadline. “We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The big climactic action set piece in Extraction seemed to end with Hemsworth's Rake succumbing to his injuries and falling off the bridge into the below water. But, jumping ahead in time, the film's final moment sees a figure emerge in the background as Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) rose up from under his school's pool.

Extraction served as an Avengers: Endgame reunion of sorts. Written by Endgame filmmaker Russo and directed by Chris Evans’ former Captain America stunt double Hargrave (who was also Endgame’s second-unit director), the action extravaganza stars Hemsworth as Rake, a mercenary with emotional and physical scars who is sent to India to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned crime lord.

Russo says Hemsworth and Hargrave won't officially be signed on until the script is complete, but it doesn't seem like it will be hard to convince Hemsworth. "I'd never experienced this amount of action before," the Thor actor told EW ahead of release. "It was exhausting, but one of the most rewarding things I've been a part of because at the end of it I felt like we'd run a marathon ... I believe we’ve made something pretty special. I’m so proud of this film, more so than a lot of films I’ve made."

