The Expendables gang is getting back together after 7 years

It's been seven years since the third Expendables movie, headlined by Hollywood's biggest action stars, premiered in theaters. Now, an Expendables 4 is officially moving ahead with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture making a comeback. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the sequel.

The foursome will return to their roles of Barney Ross, Lee Christmas, Gunner Jensen, and Toll Road, respectively. Meanwhile, there are fresh faces to the franchise coming to join the fray. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa will play new characters.

Jason Constantine, Lionsgate's President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions, called this sequel "a no-holds-barred action film" that "will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet."

Plans for a fourth movie have been talked about for years, but never formally went anywhere until now. Stallone helped create the movie series, which features a group of testosterone-heavy mercenaries led by the action maven's Barney. Folks like Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Bruce Willis, and Jean-Claude Van Damme have been featured among the various casts.

Deadline reported in 2017 that Stallone couldn't come to an accord with Avi Lerner of Nu Image and Millennium Films on certain elements in a potential fourth installment. That same year, Stallone's representative confirmed to EW that he would be leaving the franchise altogether. Schwarzenegger had stated he wouldn't be involved with another movie without Stallone. The situation has clearly changed since then.

Like filmmakers David Leitch (Hobbs & Shaw), Chad Stahelski (John Wick: Chapter 4), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction), Scott Waugh made the leap from stunt performing to directing with movies like Need for Speed and Act of Valor. He now takes the helm on Expendables 4, which is scheduled to start filming this fall.

Spenser Cohen wrote the screenplay, which features revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.