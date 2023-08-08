Actress Linda Blair has paid tribute to late filmmaker William Friedkin, calling him her "director, friend, and protector."

As a child, Blair delivered a harrowing performance as the possessed Regan MacNeil in Friedkin's 1973 horror classic The Exorcist. The filmmaker died in Los Angeles on Monday from heart failure and pneumonia at the age of 87.

"Billy Friedkin was a game changer, thought outside the box, was a genius with an incredibly bold personality and extraordinary imagery that electrified colleagues and moviegoers alike and remained a true maverick throughout his career in the film industry," Blair wrote on Instagram. "Every actor wanted to work with him and maybe my story is the most poignant. Taking a real 13-year-old and confirming my stability to endure the journey he was about to take me and the world on. His directing came with demanding guidance, commitment and strict work ethic. His creative licensing with my performance, always thought provoking and precise with his 'on point' direction for my performance as Regan. Pushing envelopes with ground breaking special effects to ensure my performance was nothing less than shocking and unforgettable. He fiercely protected me from the maddening crowds that reared their ugly heads back in the day of the movie's release."

Linda Blair and William Friedkin Linda Blair and William Friedkin | Credit: George Napolitano/Getty

"He understood my need to remain grounded in nature, my love for animals, and giving me my first prize horse which I named 'Best Director' in his honor," the post continues. "He supported my continued love for animals and my foundation Linda Blair Worldheart, to change the world for the animals. He was my director, friend, and protector. It was an honor to know him and I am deeply saddened at this time. He changed my life forever, along with the world through my performance, and all my performances throughout my career."

Blair's Exorcist costar Ellen Burstyn, who portrayed Regan's mother Chris in the film, also paid tribute to Friedkin, whose other credits included 1971's The French Connection and 1980's Cruising.

"My friend Bill Friedkin was an original; smart, cultured, fearless and wildly talented," Burstyn said in a statement. "On the set, he knew what he wanted, would go to any length to get it and was able to let it go if he saw something better happening. He was undoubtedly a genius."

Burstyn is reprising the role of Chris MacNeil in director David Gordon Green's franchise reboot The Exorcist: Believer (out Oct. 13), on which Blair acted as a technical consultant.

"She helped us bring excellent performances out of young actresses," Green recently told EW. "It was really valuable having a relationship with her and being able to get her as a part of this conversation."

