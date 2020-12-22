Halloween filmmaker David Gordon Green in talks to direct a sequel to The Exorcist

The Exorcist (1973 film) Close Streaming Options

David Gordon Green's next movie could be a devil of a time.

The Halloween and Pineapple Express filmmaker is in talks to direct a sequel to the 1973 horror classic The Exorcist for Blumhouse and Morgan Creek. The Observer first reported the news.

The original Exorcist was helmed by William Friedkin and starred Max von Sydow, Ellen Burstyn, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair. The film inspired multiple sequels, including 1977's much-derided Exorcist II: The Heretic and 1990's The Exorcist III, which was directed by Exorcist novelist William Peter Blatty. In the mid-aughts, an attempt to make a prequel film saw one version directed by Renny Harlin and another overseen by Paul Schrader. A TV show sequel premiered on Fox in September 2016 and ran for two seasons.

Last week, Friedkin denied a story that he was helping to make a new version of The Exorcist. "There's a rumor on IMDB that I'm involved with a new version Of The Exorcist," the director tweeted. "This isn't a rumor, it's a flat-out lie. There's not enough money or motivation in the world To get me to do this."

Green meanwhile helped revive the Halloween franchise in 2018 and has a sequel in the can, Halloween Kills. After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's slated to hit theaters in October 2021.