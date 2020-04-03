Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker type Movie Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It's been several months now since J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker closed out the 42-year Star Wars saga, wrapping up the tale of the Skywalker family and all the galaxy-meddling they've done over the last few decades. (And to be sure, it's hard to find another family who has had this much involvement in interstellar events, both positive and negative.)

Now, with Rise of Skywalker finally available on VOD, DVD, and Blu-Ray, EW is looking back on a few of the secret details and Easter eggs packed into the film's 142-minute runtime. Some are callbacks to other installments in a galaxy far, far away (like a long-overdue medal for a certain Wookiee hero). Others are cameos and hidden appearances from actors you might've missed upon your first watch, many of whom have a long behind-the-scenes history with Star Wars. (Turns out the film did feature a Kenobi granddaughter after all!)

Watch the full video above and take a deep dive into a few of Rise of Skywalker's hidden secrets.

