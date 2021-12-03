Tom Holland swings into action with EW's Spider-Man special collector's edition

Here's a scoop that would make even J. Jonah Jameson jealous.

Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Spider-Man is now on sale, chock full of interviews, photographs, and behind-the-scenes tidbits about everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood webslinger. Before Tom Holland swings back into action in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home (out Dec. 17), he opened up to EW in an exclusive interview about his journey with the franchise so far — as well as what might be next for Peter Parker.

"The first film, [director] Jon Watts and I were sort of flying by the seat of our pants," Holland tells EW. "This one, I think we both felt really confident, so we were able to relax. We actually had so much more fun on this one than we did on the previous two."

Spider-Man Credit: EW

That and more are packed into the pages of EW's brand new guide, filled with insights and access to rival even The Daily Bugle. Not only does the issue have exclusive details on No Way Home, Holland's third outing as Spidey, but it also takes a deep dive into Peter Parker's rich history — from the origins of how Stan Lee and Steve Ditko first dreamed up the character to his many iterations across stage, film, TV, and video games.

In addition to chronicling Holland's trilogy, from his early auditions to his big-screen team-ups with the Avengers, the issue also explores past versions of Spidey — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's outings, as well as recent hits like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. For all that and more, swing over to pick up Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Spider-Man online or wherever magazines are sold.