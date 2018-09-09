TIFF 2018: See Lady Gaga, Amandla Stenberg, and more at EW's Must List Party

EW Staff
September 09, 2018 at 10:52 AM EDT
<p>The stars came out to shine Saturday night at the Toronto International Film Festival during&nbsp;Entertainment Weekly&#8217;s Must List Party at at the Thompson Hotel. Among the many famous faces in attendance were <em>A Star Is Born</em>&nbsp;castmates Lady Gaga (pictured) and Bradley Cooper, <em>The Hate U Give</em> leading lady&nbsp;Amandla Stenberg, and <em>Beautiful Boy</em> star Timothee Chalamet. Click through the gallery for more.</p>
'Born' this way

The stars came out to shine Saturday night at the Toronto International Film Festival during Entertainment Weekly’s Must List Party at at the Thompson Hotel. Among the many famous faces in attendance were A Star Is Born castmates Lady Gaga (pictured) and Bradley Cooper, The Hate U Give leading lady Amandla Stenberg, and Beautiful Boy star Timothee Chalamet. Click through the gallery for more.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Penelope Cruz
Carey Mulligan
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Michael K. Williams, Anthony Mackie, Jena Malone, Emilio Estevez, and KJ Apa
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet and Felix Van Groeningen
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter and Amandla Stenberg
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sam Elliott, Bradley Cooper, and Lady Gaga
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Laia Costa, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Cooke, and Annette Bening
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Judy Greer
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jess Cagle, Alexander Skarsgard, and Richard E. Grant
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jess Cagle, Hugh Jackman, and Henry Goldblatt
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sam Elliott and Bradley Cooper
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Regina Hall
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Nazanin Boniadi
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Kiki Layne
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Marielle Heller, Richard E. Grant, and Melissa McCarthy
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Barry Jenkins
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
