TIFF 2018: See Lady Gaga, Amandla Stenberg, and more at EW's Must List Party

'Born' this way
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Penelope Cruz
Carey Mulligan
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Michael K. Williams, Anthony Mackie, Jena Malone, Emilio Estevez, and KJ Apa
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet and Felix Van Groeningen
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter and Amandla Stenberg
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sam Elliott, Bradley Cooper, and Lady Gaga
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Laia Costa, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Cooke, and Annette Bening
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Judy Greer
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jess Cagle, Alexander Skarsgard, and Richard E. Grant
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jess Cagle, Hugh Jackman, and Henry Goldblatt
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sam Elliott and Bradley Cooper
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Regina Hall
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Nazanin Boniadi
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Kiki Layne
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Marielle Heller, Richard E. Grant, and Melissa McCarthy
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Barry Jenkins
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
1 of 22
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
4 of 21 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Michael K. Williams, Anthony Mackie, Jena Malone, Emilio Estevez, and KJ Apa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 21 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Laia Costa, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Cooke, and Annette Bening
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement