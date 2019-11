See all of EW's Star Wars covers through the years

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20, 2019, 42 years after the 1977 debut of the first installment and almost three decades after the first issue of Entertainment Weekly arrived in 1990. In the years since, the franchise and its stars have graced the cover of EW more than a dozen times. Head here to read our Rise of Skywalker cover story, and keep clicking to look back through all of EW’s Star Wars issues, ahead.