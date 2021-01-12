Oscar contenders Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, more join EW's The Awardist

We still don't know yet what the 2021 Oscars will look like, exactly, but one thing we can be sure of: They won't be short on talent.

As this unpredictable, expanded awards season, progressing as COVID-19 continues to surge around the globe, officially kicks off (SAG and Golden Globe nomination voting begins this week), EW returns with our new, bigger-than-ever edition of The Awardist. This year, we'll welcome nearly two dozen contenders for in-depth conversations on their films and careers. From Oscar-winning veterans returning with new career bests, like Ammonite's Kate Winslet and Da 5 Bloods's Spike Lee, to thrilling breakout turns from potential first-time nominees, including Cherry's Tom Holland, Mank's Amanda Seyfried, and Judas and the Black Messiah's Dominique Fishback, The Awardist will present the wide swath of great work put on display this season.

Other stars confirmed for the series this year include Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Colin Firth & Stanley Tucci (Supernova), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), and Steven Yeun (Minari). We'll have many more exciting names to announce in the coming weeks.

The Awardist video series begins Tuesday with Let Them All Talk's Candice Bergen in conversation with EW executive editor Clarissa Cruz. Opposite Oscar winners Dianne Wiest and Meryl Streep, five-time Emmy-winner Bergen shines in the film in a new, fascinating kind of role for her.

EW's The Awardist podcast will then launch Feb. 4, the day after the Golden Globe nominations are announced, for analysis of the industry's biggest awards and much more, with Kate Winslet as the premiere episode guest.