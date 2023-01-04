A reunion of two sisters is cut short by flesh-possessing demons in the horror franchise's latest installment.

The terrifying new Evil Dead Rise trailer takes family drama to the next level

The Evil Dead movie franchise has largely been a series of cabin-in-the-woods films, but Evil Dead Rise relocates the horrific happenings to the big city, as its first trailer demonstrates all too well.

In Evil Dead Rise, the reunion of two estranged sisters is cut short by flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

The trailer follows Tuesday's teaser, which veteran Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell introduced on Twitter.

"Even though I'm not in this film, as a producer, I'm all over this movie like a cheap suit. I guess you could say I have a hand in it," said Campbell, referencing Evil Dead II, in which his right paw becomes possessed.

"Now," he continued, "I've seen the movie in all of its glory and, in case you're wondering, yes, it is amazing, and, yes, it is the scariest one yet."

ALYSSA SUTHERLAND as Ellie in New Line Cinema’s horror film “EVIL DEAD RISE,” 'Evil Dead Rise' | Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Evil Dead Rise is directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) and stars Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher. The movie is the fifth Evil Dead film, following 1981's Evil Dead, 1987's Evil Dead II, 1992's Army of Darkness (all of which were directed by Sam Raimi), and 2013's Evil Dead, from filmmaker Fede Álvarez.

"Sam handpicked Lee Cronin, who is a very good Irish director, who did a movie called The Hole in the Ground," Campbell told EW, talking about the new film, in 2021. "Sam also worked with him on a couple of Quibi projects [with] Sam in a producing capacity. So he handpicked him like he had picked Fede Álvarez."

He added, "People can actually call it what [they] want: sequel, remake, reimagining. It really is just another Evil Dead movie. It's book-centric. It's all about [the Necronomicon]. Where does this book wind up, and what happens to it over the millennia? In this case, it's set in the city — it's no more 'cabin in the woods.' It's entirely different, unsuspecting heroines who are going to save the day."

Evil Dead Rise will open in cinemas April 21, 2023. Watch the trailer for it below.

Evil Dead Rise Poster Art The poster for 'Evil Dead Rise' | Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

