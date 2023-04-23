When EW recently spoke with Evil Dead Rise star Alyssa Sutherland, the actress spoke with enthusiasm about filming director Lee Cronin's just-released horror sequel in which she plays a demonically possessed mother-of-three.

The shoot, however, wasn't all fun and games for the Australian actress. When asked to name the strangest day of the shoot, Sutherland brought up the occasion when she had to pretend to vomit for Cronin's cameras, explaining the movie magic that went into that nauseating moment.

"I think the grossest for me was the vomit rig," she said. "I struggled with the vomit rig. It was disgusting. I don't like vomiting. Who does? I don't think I'm singling myself out there."

Sutherland stars in Evil Dead Rise as Ellie, who's reunited with estranged sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) at her Los Angeles apartment complex. Since it's Evil Dead, "the Necronomicon is discovered, the words are spoken, and Ellie is possessed and she is no longer her human self," Sutherland explained — meaning her body has become the vessel for a demonic vomit-belching entity.

EVIL DEAD RISE ALYSSA SUTHERLAND Alyssa Sutherland in 'Evil Dead Rise' | Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Regarding her regurgitating stunts, the actress explains, "It's this long tube, with a mouthpiece at the end."

"You have to wrap your mouth around this mouthpiece, and they force the vomit up the tube, and it bounces off the mouthpiece, and then out of your mouth again," she continues. "But just the velocity with which the actual vomit comes up that tube and into your mouth, your whole head is vibrating. It's disgusting. It's really, really gross. I was like, 'If I never have to do this again, then that's good.' I was happy when that day was over."

The vomit isn't even the most stomach-churning moment in the film. Cronin already broke down the makings of that cheese-grater-to-the-calf scene, saying it "felt particularly icky."

Sutherland describes Ellie's demonic form as "unlike any other monster we've seen, especially female monster. The dialogue that she has is so wonderful that, oddly enough, and I don't know what it says about me, [whispers] but I found it kind of easy!"

Evil Dead Rise is currently playing in theaters.

