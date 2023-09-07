Everything you need to remember to watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

It's time for another big, fat Greek adventure.

On Sept. 8, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 hits theaters, sending the Portokalos-Miller family to Greece in search of the best friends of the late Gus (Michael Constantine), Toula's father. When traveling for a village reunion, Toula (Nia Vardalos), Ian (John Corbett), Paris (Elena Kampouris), Nick (Louis Mandylor), Theia Voula (Andrea Martin), and more rediscover their Greek roots and uncover long-hidden family secrets.

But it's been seven years since My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 hit theaters (and over two decades since the first premiered). So, what do you need to remember before going on this Grecian vacation? EW has got you covered.

Nia Vardalos in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' and 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' Nia Vardalos in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' and 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' | Credit: courtesy everett collection (2)

Paris does New York

Paris, daughter of Toula and Ian, is a college student now! At the end of the second film, Paris chose to pursue her studies at NYU, in spite of her mother's hopes that she would attend Northwestern and stay close to the family in Chicago. Paris has longed to escape from the smothering, meddling confines of the Portkolas clan, but she can't deny her Greek heritage and the love they all share.

Ian wants Toula to chill out

Though Toula was always irritated by her family's over-involvement in her life, she has grown up to do the same as a mother. Instead of letting things be, she always feels compelled to "fix" her family's problems, particularly issues with her daughter. In the second film, it's gotten to the point where that desire to fix everything has placed a strain on Ian and Toula's marriage. Still, they end up reaffirming their vows, even if this will continue to be a hard lesson for Toula to learn.

Angelo is gay

Beloved cousin Angelo (Joey Fatone) is gay and his business partner, Patrick (Jeff White), is a bit more than a coworker. By the end of the second film, Angelo tells his family the truth about his life.

Nick is married

Toula's brother Nick is married and has four sons — though you wouldn't know it in the third film when he travels to Greece solo with Toula and her family.

Maria and Gus are as much in love as ever

Maria (Lainie Kazan) and Gus reaffirmed their love for each other in the second film. When we open on the third movie, however, Gus has sadly passed away and Maria's health isn't at its best.

Voula is the queen of oversharing

Toula's aunt Voula may be the most gossipy, annoying member of the Portokalos family, and don't worry, that will continue in the third film. No one overshares like Toula. Her daughter, Nikki (Gia Carides), now owns and operates a salon. Toula's children, Nikki and Angelo, are not part of the family traveling to Greece.

Bundt cake is confusing

One of the most iconic moments from the first film is the confusion that Voula and Maria face when confronted with a bundt cake at a house party. Don't worry, there's no hole in the center of the third movie when it comes to referencing this classic bit.

Gus is descended from Alexander the Great. Maybe.

The second movie ends with a letter from an ancestry site verifying Gus's claim that he is descended from Alexander the Great, though we learn that Toula forged it. Still, Gus' family history — and Toula's desire to honor her dad — are central to the plot of the third film.

