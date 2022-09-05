She said, Shia said

Shia LaBeouf was originally cast in the Harry Styles role but was replaced, citing scheduling conflicts, only for Wilde to claim that she gave him the ax over his "combative" creative process.

"[H]is process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," Wilde told Variety. ""I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them."

LaBeouf, however, refuted Wilde's side of the story, countering that he quit.

"I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired," LaBeouf reportedly wrote, before calling the use of his name "attractive clickbait" for Wilde's Don't Worry Darling press tour. "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn't find time to rehearse."

Is there a more dramatic statement than "You and I both know the reasons for [insert drama]?