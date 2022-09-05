Everything (we think) we know about all the Don't Worry Darling behind-the-scenes drama
Don't Worry Darling
- Movie
Once in a while (actually, pretty often) a movie comes along whose production really captures the imagination. This is the story (so far) of one such production: the Olivia Wilde thriller Don't Worry Darling.
What's it actually about? We're not exactly sure. There's the ever-fascinating Florence Pugh getting our vote for an Oscar nod just for wrapping her head in plastic; there's popstar turned leading man Harry Styles doing transatlantic accent work; it's the '50s, we've got the crumbling facade of the American dream, mid-century gender dynamics, gorgeous colors, arresting mise-en-scène, A-line skirts, period wigs, an air of creeping terror. Sign us up.
While the mystery of what's going on with the Victory Project and Chris Pine shouting about changing the world is part of Don't Worry Darling's appeal, there's also a lot of appeal in what's been going on behind the scenes: Cast shake-ups, romantic couplings, and the shadiest serve this side of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Let's go through some of the shenanigans that have made Don't Worry Darling not only one of the most anticipated films of the year, but one of the most buzzed-about as well.
Wilde about Styles
Movie sets have always been a hotbed for romantic tension — after all, we'd have no Bogie and Bacall without To Have and Have Not. And directors often take up with their actors, though it's usually a male director and his leading lady who do the taking. But it's 2022, and female directors can date their male leads, too, dammit! It's called equality. In an Instagram post, Wilde praised Styles, whom she started dating after meeting onset, saying that he "blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards." Get it in gear, Styles.
She said, Shia said
Shia LaBeouf was originally cast in the Harry Styles role but was replaced, citing scheduling conflicts, only for Wilde to claim that she gave him the ax over his "combative" creative process.
"[H]is process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," Wilde told Variety. ""I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them."
LaBeouf, however, refuted Wilde's side of the story, countering that he quit.
"I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired," LaBeouf reportedly wrote, before calling the use of his name "attractive clickbait" for Wilde's Don't Worry Darling press tour. "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn't find time to rehearse."
Is there a more dramatic statement than "You and I both know the reasons for [insert drama]?
Ted Lasso'd
Olivia Wilde was just minding her own business at CinemaCon, in the middle of her presentation on Don't Worry Darling, when an unidentified woman slid an envelope labeled "Personal and Confidential" onto the middle of the stage. Wilde opened the envelope, gave a nonchalant "Okay, got it. Thank you," and kept it pushing. It was only afterwards everyone learned that the personal and confidential envelope contained custody papers filed by Wilde's ex Jason Sudeikis, who was apparently unaware the legal serve would occur in such a public and non-confidential manner. Wilde went on to call the action "appalling" and "vicious."
A Pugh less stars
Don't Worry Darling's leading lady will be skipping the press conference for the movie's premiere at the Venice Film Festival due to scheduling conflicts — Pugh is currently filming Dune: Part Two and will have to fly in to Venice, missing the conference but luckily making the red carpet. Though Wilde has heaped nothing but adulation on Pugh and her performance, unfounded rumors swirled of a feud between the two women over an alleged pay disparity between the actress and her co-star Styles. But, of course, this wouldn't be Hollywood if we didn't pit two women against each other simply for daring to share the same space.
