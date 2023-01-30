Everything we know so far about John Wick: Chapter 4

Here's all the killer info you need about Keanu Reeves' fourth outing as the titular hitman.

We guess he's back. Again. Keanu Reeves is reprising his role as dog-loving hitman John Wick in the action sequel John Wick: Chapter 4. Here's all the killer info you need about the franchise fourthquel.

What's it about?

The conclusion of 2019's John Wick: Chapter Three – Parabellum found Reeves' hitman teaming up with Laurence Fishburne's "Bowery King" to take on the High Table, a.k.a. the council of crime lords who say what goes (and who dies!) in the criminal underworld of the John Wick-verse. In John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves' character uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4 Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' | Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate

Who is starring in the film?

In addition to Reeves and Fishburne, a couple of other notable John Wick franchise veterans are returning for this latest entry. Ian McShane will reprise the role of Winston, owner of the Continental Hotel, and Lance Reddick will once again play the Continental's concierge, Charon.

As for franchise newbies, It and Barbarian actor Bill Skarsgård is portraying a member of the High Table with the suitably highfalutin title of the Marquis de Gramont, while martial arts star Donnie Yen is an old friend of Wick with whom he shares both a history and many of the same enemies. The cast also includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Scott Adkins.

Who is writing and directing?

The script for John Wick: Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3, Army of the Dead) and Michael Finch (Predators, Hitman: Agent 47). The movie is directed by longtime franchise filmmaker Chad Stahelski.

"We went to five different countries; we went all over the world, and hopefully, it's a nice culmination of the first three movies in the franchise, bringing it all to a pinnacle," Stahelski told EW last year. "I think we've done some fresh new ideas in it, and I think we've driven the story to a place that will be satisfying and, I think, subversive to what people are used to."

He continued, "They are always fun to work on. I've never seen an actor thrive so much in a role [as Reeves] and be so excited about making the movie. As I always say, I'd love to do a lot of other things, but working with Keanu and my team is probably the best days a guy could have. It's a good gig, I'm not going to lie to you."

Is there a trailer?

Lionsgate released a teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4 in July 2022, and followed that with a full trailer in November. Watch that trailer below.

When will the film be released?

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24, 2023.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

