From plot details to who's playing who and more, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones entry.

Everything we know so far about Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford is ready to don that beloved pinch-front fedora one last time.

After years of delays, the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones film franchise — which Ford swears is his last — is almost upon us, and to celebrate, EW is rounding up everything we know so far about the new film.

From plot details to who's playing the villain and more, here's everything you need to know about Indy's latest adventure.

Does the film have a title?

No, the film's official title has not yet been announced. But given that each previous film has a title befitting the adventure it follows (Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, etc.), it's safe to assume the movie won't be referred to as Indiana Jones 5 for long. Stay tuned for its official title reveal.

What's it about?

Plot details are scant at the moment, but according to a report by Empire, everyone's favorite professor of archaeology will be fighting a familiar foe this time around: Nazis. Set in 1969 amid the space race, the outlet says, "The American effort to beat the Russians to the moon brings with it some uncomfortable truths for Indy."

"The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis," Indiana Jones 5 co-writer Jez Butterworth told the outlet. "How 'ex' they are is the question. And it gets up Indy's nose…" According to Butterworth, audiences can expect Indy to feel a bit out of place in this new era. "It's not just that the model of what a hero is has completely changed," he says. "It's not just that they're looking for something where there's nothing up there — it's like Reno without the gambling, or whatever his line is. But the people that are behind it are, you know, his sworn enemies." The August 13, 1969, ticker tape parade in New York celebrating the Apollo 11 astronauts will also somehow feature in the film.

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jone 5 first look Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in 'Indiana Jone 5' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Who is starring in the film?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas are costarring alongside Ford.

Empire reports that Waller-Bridge will be playing Indy's goddaughter, Helena. Not much else is currently known about her character, but the Fleabag star told the outlet that "she's a mystery and a wonder," while director James Mangold says she's "slippery, charming, the girl next door, a grifter." Ford calls Indy's goddaughter "a pioneer in ethical accounting."

Meanwhile, Mikkelsen will play the villainous Voller, inspired in part by real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun. Holbrook plays his lackey, Klaber. John Rhys-Davies' Sallah, who was last seen in the third film, The Last Crusade, also returns. But Jones' son Mutt Williams, played by Shia LaBeouf in the fourth film, will not return for the sequel.

Not much else is currently known about the other roles.

Who is writing and directing?

For the first time in franchise history, Steven Spielberg will not be helming Henry Jones Jr.'s latest adventure. He was initially attached to direct the film but bowed out in 2020. Instead, Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold has stepped in. Spielberg remained on the project as a producer alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, franchise producer Frank Marshall, and Solo and Rogue One producer Simon Emanuel.

Mangold, Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth penned the screenplay.

As EW previously reported, the score will be composed once more by Indiana Jones veteran John Williams.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.' | Credit: David James/Lucasfilm

Is there a trailer?

The first footage from the film was shown at Disney's D23 expo in September, but that trailer has not yet been shown publicly. Reports at the time said the clip played at D23 was "action-packed" and "nostalgic," with many noting that the new film will contain flashbacks with a digitally de-aged Ford for certain scenes. Indy was reportedly seen in the clip fighting atop a speeding train, making chase through a crowded parade, and cracking his whip to protect Waller-Bridge's character.

At the event, the 80-year-old actor choked up while thanking the audience for "making these films such an incredible experience for all of us." Ford added that he's "proud to say that this one is fantastic. "Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart," he said through tears. "We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

When is the film being released?

Indiana Jones 5 will crack its bullwhip into theaters on June 30, 2023.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: