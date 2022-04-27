Life in plastic, it's fantastic (and so is this cast).

Everything we know so far about Margot Robbie's Barbie

Welcome to the Barbie Dreamhouse.

ICYMI, Margot Robbie and Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig have teamed up for Warner Bros.' live-action Barbie, about Mattel's famed fashion doll. Robbie, who will also produce under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, plays the title character, while Ryan Gosling will portray her not-so-plastic boyfriend, Ken.

A storyline has been kept sealed tight, perhaps in a pink acrylic Barbie display case, but Gerwig's adaptation will feature multiple variations of Barbie and Ken. Will Ferrell plays the CEO of Mattel in the film, teasing that it's a "loving" homage to the brand, "and, at the same time, couldn't be more satirical," in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "Just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society."

Still, expect the unexpected. "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't,'" Robbie told British Vogue. Below is everything we know so far about the Barbie film.

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros.

Who will direct, write, and produce?

Gerwig will direct the film, which she co-wrote with her partner and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, Frances Ha). Robbie will produce alongside LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley and Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman. LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz will also executive produce.

Who has been cast so far?

Ferrell will portray the CEO of Mattel, a character the actor described as "insensitive" and "weird." Rumors had swirled that Saoirse Ronan, who starred in Gerwig's Lady Bird and Little Women, has also been cast, but alas, the Oscar winner confirmed that she wouldn't be in the film earlier this year, citing scheduling conflicts.

Simu Liu departs The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Simu Liu; Issa Rae; Will Ferrell | Credit: Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images; Rich Polk/Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/WireImage

When will it debut in theaters?

Barbie and her pink convertible will cruise into theaters July 21, 2023.

Weren't there other versions in the works?

Yes. Barbie has been in development since 2014. (Really.) Amy Schumer was initially tapped to star as the title doll in 2016. That iteration, under Sony, was billed as a new feminist take on the famous '50s Mattel doll. It would have centered on Barbie as she began to realize she didn't fit into her perfect world of Barbieland. After she's kicked out, she finds herself in the real world in a fish-out-of-water tale in the vein of Big and Enchanted. Schumer departed the project a year later, in 2017. (She cited creative differences in a recent interview earlier this year.) Sony courted Anne Hathaway after Schumer's exit, with delays occurring not too long after. Finally, in 2019, the film moved over to Warner Bros., where Gerwig took the helm.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.