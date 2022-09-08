Everything to know before you (re)watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+

Thor is bringing the Love and Thunder to Disney+.

Marvel's latest candy-colored blockbuster is heading to the small screen, with Thor: Love and Thunder set to begin streaming Sept. 8 on Disney+. It's the fourth solo film featuring Chris Hemsworth's hammer-wielding hero, and it's the second from Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who previously directed Thor: Ragnarok.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Love and Thunder finds our hero in a bit of a midlife crisis. (Although can you really call it "midlife" when he's an immortal god who's already been around for centuries?) The film follows Thor as he searches for his purpose in a vast universe, eventually reteaming with his Asgardian ally Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), his rock monster pal Korg (Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (a returning Natalie Portman), who now boasts Thor powers of her own. Eventually, they find themselves targeted by the nefarious Gorr the God Butcher, played by one Christian Bale in very creepy makeup.

Here, EW rounds up everything you need to know about Thor's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

First things first: How is Thor doing? He's been through a lot lately.

Good question! Love and Thunder picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and at this point, Thor has lost his eye, his hammer, both his parents, his brother, all of Asgard, and most of his Avengers colleagues. Love and Thunder is obviously a comedy, but in our interview with Waititi, the director describes this as the film where Thor grapples with "universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world."

Thor Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

"It's sort of like a midlife crisis film, really," Waititi adds. "That's the question we ask everyone: Are we doing the right thing, and are we doing all we can in the world? I think right now, while the world is still healing from this pandemic, it's a good question to ask. It's like, well, are we doing enough to look after each other and to look after ourselves?"

After the giddy psychedelia of Ragnarok, Waititi and his cast said they wanted to "freak the fans out" and pivot toward romance. The result is a film that's part epic space opera, part buddy adventure comedy, and part rom-com.

How is Natalie Portman back?

Love and Thunder draws on a particular Thor comic run, written by Jason Aaron with art by Esad Ribic, Russell Dauterman, Mike Del Mundo, and others. That's where Bale's villain, Gorr the God Butcher, was first introduced. It's also where Jane Foster makes her debut as the Mighty Thor, and like the comics, the film follows brilliant scientist Jane as she picks up the hammer herself and takes on the mantle of Thor.

Is that Roy Kent in the end-credits scene?

It is! He's here, he's there, he's every f---ing where. Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein makes his MCU debut in the post-credits scene, briefly popping up as Hercules, the son of Zeus (played by Russell Crowe in a tiny tennis skirt). You can read all about Hercules' appearance here — including how Goldstein's role was so top secret he didn't even tell his mom about it.

Natalie Portman in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Natalie Portman in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | Credit: Marvel Studios

What about the rest of the end-credits scenes?

There are two in total. The second end-credit scene focuses on Portman's Jane Foster, who succumbs to cancer at the end of the movie. In the end, she's welcomed into Valhalla by Idris Elba's Heimdall — a scene you can read about here.

I think I spotted some familiar faces. Are there any cameos?

So many. Matt Damon! Melissa McCarthy! Kat Dennings! (Shoutout to Darcy, who is no longer an intern.) Here's a full breakdown of all of the cameos in Love and Thunder.

Who plays the little girl, Gorr's daughter?

Love and Thunder was a family affair. Hemsworth's real-life daughter India plays Gorr's daughter in the film, later revealed to be a character named "Love." (Together, she and Thor make up the titular Love and Thunder.) Hemsworth's twin sons and real-life wife Elsa Pataky also appear in the film, as do the children of Bale, Waititi, and Portman. Read EW's interview with the cast about working with their family here.

Christian Bale Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Were there any other cameos?

Not every cameo made the final cut. Waititi has confirmed that Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage were originally supposed to return for a scene, and a scene with Game of Thrones star Lena Headey also wound up on the cutting room floor. More on that here.

What's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Since Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters, Marvel has also released Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk, two TV series on Disney+. The next film will be November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but while we're waiting, EW has some ideas about where the MCU might go next.

How does Thor: Love and Thunder compare to Ragnarok and other Marvel movies?

We've got you covered! Check out EW's ranking of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, from Iron Man to Love and Thunder and everything in between.

Related content: