Watch Goonies' star Ke Huy Quan win a fight with a fanny pack in Everything Everywhere clip

More than 30 years after he played Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and more than 20 since he retired from acting, Ke Huy Quan has now returned to the big screen in Everything Everywhere All at Once. And he's brought his fanny pack!

In this science-fiction-comedy-action-drama, Quan plays several different versions of Waymond, the husband of Michelle Yeoh's character, and in one scene, defeats a clutch of security guards using just martial arts skills and the aforementioned belt bag.

"This is the first fight sequence that we see in the movie and we really wanted it to stick with the audience," says Everything Everywhere All at Once stunt coordinator Timothy Eulich. "It's a huge moment where you see a big character development in Ke's character and it's such a great juxtaposition of this seemingly goofy fanny pack with extreme violence. When I read that fight, I knew that I had to be a part of this movie."

Eulich adds, "Ke really stepped up to the challenge. When our scheduled rehearsal time would end he would stick around and he would keep on working on his own. When we had to shut down shop, he would take his fanny pack prop back home, and he would practice at home, and it would show because he would show up the next day even better."

"I practiced for a long time," says the actor. "The fanny pack is six- or seven-feet-long, and I was constantly throwing this around, wrapping it around my neck and stuff. I ended up breaking a lot of things in the house, and my wife wasn't too happy about that. Can you imagine? It was just me swinging this fanny pack wherever I go, to the living room or the bedroom or the kitchen. I was doing it for months."

Everything Everywhere All at Once is screening in limited theaters and will be released wide April 8.

