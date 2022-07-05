Check out the previously unseen sequence that the directing duo Daniels say was "one of the toughest scenes to cut out."

See Michelle Yeoh meet her Spaghetti Baby Noodle Boy in Everything Everywhere deleted scene

Michelle Yeoh travels to an array of strange alternative universes in the box office hit Everything Everywhere All At Once. But a just-released deleted scene from the movie reveals that arguably the oddest dimension-visitation was left on the proverbial cutting room floor.

EW can now exclusively reveal Yeoh's journey to a universe of sentient noodles, as depicted in the never-before-seen, and unfinished, clip above. The film's directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, introduce the scene as "one of the toughest scenes to cut out," adding that they "spent a lot of time on this."

In this sci-fi-action-comedy-drama, Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, the stressed-out manager of a failing Los Angeles laundromat, who discovers she must battle an evil that threatens an infinite number of universes.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: David Bornfriend/A24

"She is suddenly thrown into the multiverse," Yeoh told EW earlier this year. "She has been told she may be the only one who can help the other universes because the evil is spreading. And [she's] going, 'I'm trying to solve my taxes, please do not give me any more problems, okay?'"

As part of her quest, Evelyn visits one universe in which she and her daughter, played by Stephanie Hsu, are rocks, and another in which Evelyn and Jamie Lee Curtis' IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdra are lovers with hot dogs for fingers.

Food also plays a major role in the clip above, where Yeoh's character finds herself transformed into a talking string of pasta living in a pot of boiling water. There, she meets her alternate-universe child, an elbow noodle who introduces himself as Spaghetti Baby Noodle Boy.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, also starring Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, and Harry Shum Jr., is now available to purchase on 4K Ultra H, Blu-ray, and DVD from A24 and Lionsgate.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Credit: A24/Lionsgate

