Or Raccaconie! Or the googly-eyed rock!

You can now own the actual butt plug trophy (and hot dog fingers!) from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Did you have an intense emotional reaction to Everything Everywhere All at Once? Maybe you walked out of the theater and found yourself ruminating on the mind-boggling possibilities of the multiverse. Maybe you began reflecting on your own complicated relationship with your family. Or maybe you just thought, "Wow, I really wish I had some of those hot dog fingers. They were super cool."

If it's the latter, you're in luck! A24 is hosting an Everything Everywhere All at Once auction, with dozens of props and costumes going up for sale. Starting Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. PT, fans can bid on countless items from the film — including the googly-eyed rock or those aforementioned hot dog hands (complete with terrifyingly realistic veins).

Everything Everywhere All At Once Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: A24

The pièce de résistance? One of Deirdre Beaubeirdre's "Auditor of the Month" butt plug trophies, which you can also purchase and display prominently on your desk. Guaranteed to disturb any and all coworkers!

Everything Everywhere All at Once auction items Deirdre Beaubeirdre's 'Auditor of the Month' butt plug trophy from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: A24 Auctions

Everything Everywhere All at Once auction items Hot dog fingers from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: A24 Auctions

Everything Everywhere All at Once auction items Raccaccoonie from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: A24 Auctions

Everything Everywhere All at Once auction items The googly-eyed rock from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: A24 Auctions

Best of all, the entire auction is for a good cause: Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as the Daniels) have split it into three parts, each benefitting a different charity. The "Laundry & Taxes" auction will benefit Laundry Workers Center, the "In Another Life" auction will go to the Transgender Law Center, and the "Mementos from the Multiverse" auction will support the Asian Mental Health Project.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is up for a whopping 11 Oscars at this year's ceremony, including Best Picture and Best Director. Stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu are also nominated.

See all the items up for auction here.

