Amazon dolls up Everybody's Talking About Jamie with new teaser revealing fall release

The Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie is getting all dolled up for an awards season release date.

Amazon will stream the queer musical — an adaptation of the popular stage production of the same name — exclusively on Prime Video beginning Sept. 17.

The streamer made the announcement via a new teaser trailer for the film, which stars Max Harwood as a British teen who dreams of becoming a drag queen to escape his small town and make it as a star.

Directed by first-time feature filmmaker Jonathan Butterell — codeveloper of the original stage musical — Everybody's Talking About Jamie co-stars Sarah Lancashire as Jamie's supportive mother, who helps him overcome his anxieties and tussles with bullies and prejudice at school. Sharon Horgan and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant also have supporting roles.

"Because I live openly as a gay man in my own life, I didn't feel that pressure. We weren't telling a coming-out story. This is a story about a boy that wants to be a drag queen," Harwood previously told EW of joining the film as his first professional acting job, adding that he watched a lot of RuPaul's Drag Race (season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio had a significant role in Jamie's London production), Pose, and Jennie Livingston's legendary documentary Paris Is Burning to prepare.

"I hadn't done any drag before, so the most nerve-racking shoot for me was Jamie's [first] drag show. He does this crazy lip-synch and dance routine. And the whole first part of the movie sort of builds up to you seeing that moment," he continued. "I just knew that I had to absolutely nail that. The day we shot that, it was my first full time in drag, and, on a big shoot day like that, I actually did have those first-show nerves. They spurred me on and spurred me through it, really."

Everybody's Talking About Jamie releases Sept. 17 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the new teaser above.

