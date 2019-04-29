The season of the cinema has begun. To celebrate the start of our annual Summer Movie Preview, we’ve gathered a look at all of the biggest and best titles — from the highly-anticipated Lion King remake to Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt’s first co-starring gig.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Angry Birds 2
Starring: Sterling K. Brown, Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones
Release Date: August 16
Good Boys
Starring: Keith L. Williams, Jacob Tremblay, and Sam Richardson
Release Date: August 16
The Lion King
Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and Chiwetel Ejiofor
Release Date: July 17
Where'd You Go, Bernadette?
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Billy Crudup
Release Date: August 16
Trial By Fire
Starring: Laura Dern
Release Date: May 17
Dark Phoenix
Starring: Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nicholas Hoult
Release Date: June 7
The Perfection
Starring: Logan Browning and Allison Williams
Release Date: May 24
A Dog's Journey
Starring: Dennis Quaid
Release Date: May 17
Crawl
Starring: Kaya Scodelario
Release Date: July 12
Brian Banks
Starring: Greg Kinnear, Aldis Hodge
Release Date: August 9
Stuber
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista
Release Date: July 12
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham
Release Date: August 2
Yesterday
Starring: Lily James, Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon
Release Date: June 28
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Starring: Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal
Release Date: July 5
Late Night
Starring: Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling
Release Date: June 7
Men in Black: International
Starring: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson
Release Date: June 14
Toy Story 4
Starring: Tom Hanks and Tim Allen
Release Date: June 21
Annabelle Comes Home
Starring: Vera Farmiga
Release Date: June 28
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Harrison Ford, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, and Bobby Moynihan
Release Date: June 7
Shaft
Starring: Jessie T. Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, and Richard Roundtree
Release Date: June 14
Child's Play
Starring: Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry
Release Date: June 21
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, and Sally Hawkins
Release Date: May 31
Booksmart
Starring: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, and Billie Lourd
Release Date: May 24
Always Be My Maybe
Starring: Randall Park and Ali Wong
Release Date: May 31
Rocketman
Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell, and Bryce Dallas Howard
Release Date: May 31
Ma
Starring: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, and Luke Evans
Release Date: May 31
The Hustle
Starring: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson
Release Date: May 10
Brightburn
Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Meredith Hagner
Releae Date: May 24
The Sun Is Also a Star
Starring: Charles Melton and Yara Shahidi
Release Date: May 17
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Jason Mantzoukas
Release Date: May 17
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Starring: Danny Glover, Finn Wittrock
Release Date: June 7
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Starring: Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush
Release Date: August 9
The Kitchen
Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss
Release Date: August 9
Angel Has Fallen
Starring: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, and Jada Pinkett Smith
Release Date: August 23
Midsommar
Starring: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, and Will Poulter
Release Date: July 3
The Farewell
Starring: Awkwafina
Release Date: June 24
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Starring: Isabela Moner
Release Date: July 31
Brahms: The Boy II
Starring: Katie Holmes
Release Date: July 26
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Starring: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie
Release Date: July 26
The Art of Self-Defense
Starring: Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg
Release Date: July 12
Aladdin
Starring: Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith
Release Date: May 24
