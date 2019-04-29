See exclusive photos from EW's 2019 Summer Movie Preview

By Seija Rankin
April 29, 2019 at 04:00 PM EDT

The season of the cinema has begun. To celebrate the start of our annual Summer Movie Preview, we’ve gathered a look at all of the biggest and best titles — from the highly-anticipated Lion King remake to Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt’s first co-starring gig. 

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Brian Douglas/Netflix

Starring: Zac Efron and Lily Collins

Release Date: May 3 (on Netflix)

Check out more exclusive details on the movie here

Angry Birds 2

Columbia Pictures/Rovio Animations

Starring: Sterling K. Brown, Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones

Release Date: August 16 

Check out more exclusive details from the film here

Good Boys

Ed Araquel/Universal

Starring: Keith L. Williams, Jacob Tremblay, and Sam Richardson

Release Date: August 16

The Lion King

Disney

Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Release Date: July 17

Where'd You Go, Bernadette?

Wilson Webb/Annapurna Pictures

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Billy Crudup

Release Date: August 16

Trial By Fire

Steve Dietl/Roadside Attractions

Starring: Laura Dern

Release Date: May 17

Dark Phoenix

Twentieth Century Fox

Starring: Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nicholas Hoult

Release Date: June 7

Check out more exclusive details from the film here

The Perfection

Netflix

Starring: Logan Browning and Allison Williams

Release Date: May 24

A Dog's Journey

Joe Lederer/Universal

Starring: Dennis Quaid

Release Date: May 17

Crawl

Sergej Radovic/Paramount

Starring: Kaya Scodelario

Release Date: July 12

Brian Banks

Katherine Bomboy/Bleecker Street

Starring: Greg Kinnear, Aldis Hodge

Release Date: August 9

Stuber

Hopper Stone/Fox

Starring: Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista

Release Date: July 12

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Frank Masi/Universal

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham

Release Date: August 2

Check out more exclusive details from the film here

Yesterday

Jonathan Prime/Universal

Starring: Lily James, Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon

Release Date: June 28

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Jay Maidment/Sony

Starring: Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal

Release Date: July 5

Check out more exclusive details from the film here

Late Night

Emily Aragones/Amazon Studios

Starring: Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling

Release Date: June 7

Check out more exclusive details from the film here

Men in Black: International

Giles Keyte/Columbia

Starring: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson

Release Date: June 14

Toy Story 4

Disney/Pixar

Starring: Tom Hanks and Tim Allen

Release Date: June 21

Annabelle Comes Home

Justin Lubin/Warner Bros.

Starring: Vera Farmiga

Release Date: June 28

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Illumination and Universal Pictures

Starring: Patton Oswalt, Harrison Ford, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, and Bobby Moynihan

Release Date: June 7

Shaft

Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring: Jessie T. Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, and Richard Roundtree

Release Date: June 14

Child's Play

Orion Pictures

Starring: Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry

Release Date: June 21

Check out more exclusive details from the film here

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring: Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, and Sally Hawkins

Release Date: May 31

Check out more exclusive details from the film here

Booksmart

Francois Duhamel/Annapurna Pictures

Starring: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, and Billie Lourd

Release Date: May 24

Check out more exclusive details on the film here

Always Be My Maybe

Netflix

Starring: Randall Park and Ali Wong

Release Date: May 31

Check out more exclusive details on the film here

Rocketman

David Appleby/Paramount

Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell, and Bryce Dallas Howard

Release Date: May 31

Check out more exclusive details on the film here

Ma

Anna Kooris/Universal

Starring: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, and Luke Evans

Release Date: May 31

The Hustle

Christian Black/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Starring: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson

Release Date: May 10

Brightburn

Boris Martin/Sony

Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Meredith Hagner

Releae Date: May 24

The Sun Is Also a Star

Atsushi Nishijima/Warner Bros.

Starring: Charles Melton and Yara Shahidi

Release Date: May 17

Check out more exclusive details on the film here

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Jason Mantzoukas

Release Date: May 17

Check out more exclusive details on the film here

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Laila Bahman/A24

Starring: Danny Glover, Finn Wittrock

Release Date: June 7

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

CBS Films

Starring: Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush

Release Date: August 9

Check out more exclusive details on the film here

The Kitchen

Alison Cohen Rosa/Warner Bros.

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss

Release Date: August 9

Angel Has Fallen

Simon Varsano/Lionsgate

Starring: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, and Jada Pinkett Smith

Release Date: August 23

Midsommar

Merie Weismiller Wallace/A24

Starring: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, and Will Poulter

Release Date: July 3

Check out more exclusive details on the film here

The Farewell

Casi Moss/A24

Starring: Awkwafina

Release Date: June 24

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Vince Valitutti/Paramount

Starring: Isabela Moner

Release Date: July 31

Brahms: The Boy II

David Bukach/STXfilms

Starring: Katie Holmes

Release Date: July 26

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

Starring: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie

Release Date: July 26

Check out more exclusive details on the film here

The Art of Self-Defense

Bleecker Street

Starring: Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg

Release Date: July 12

Aladdin

Daniel Smith/Disney

Starring: Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith

Release Date: May 24

Check out more exclusive details on the film here

© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For more of our Summer Movie Preview, read it here, or pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly — on stands or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

