"It was just like, 'Oh, this would be really groovy to do: Let's go take topless photos in the cornfields.'"

Reunited Ever After stars reveal they crashed a car and took topless photos in a cornfield

Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds are dishing on some of the shenanigans they got up to while filming the 1998 period drama Ever After.

In celebration of the film's upcoming 25th anniversary, the actresses reunited with their costars Drew Barrymore and Dougray Scott to discuss all things Ever After on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Naturally, Lynskey and Dodds — who played Barrymore's stepsisters, Jacqueline and Marguerite — had more than a few fun memories to share from their time living together in the Dordogne region of France for the shoot.

"It was fantastic," Dodds said of the split-level house she shared with Lynskey. "We had our own little car that we tooled around in that I think we crashed at one point."

'Ever After' stars Melanie Lynskey, Drew Barrymore, and Megan Dodds reunite 'Ever After' stars Melanie Lynskey, Drew Barrymore, and Megan Dodds reunite | Credit: Ashley Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

"We crashed the car," Lynskey confirmed. "We were trying to get somebody to help us and [Dodds] went up to a man and you were saying in French, 'Vous avez un problème' — instead of 'Nous avons un problème' — but we were in such a panic."

"Essentially, Megan was running up to this man and saying, 'You have a problem! You have a problem!'" Lynskey teased. "And he was like, 'What?'"

When they weren't crashing cars or being asked to stop dancing on the bar at a local nightclub, the pair revealed that they also entertained themselves by posing for topless photographs in the French countryside.

"I don't know what I was thinking at the time," Dodds said as she tried to explain their photo shoot. "It was just like, 'Oh, this would be really groovy to do: Let's go take topless photos in the cornfields.'"

'Ever After' stars Melanie Lynskey, Drew Barrymore, and Megan Dodds reunite 'Ever After' stars Melanie Lynskey, Drew Barrymore, and Megan Dodds reunite | Credit: Ashley Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

An image of Dodds from the infamous adventure was then shared on the screen behind them. In the snapshot, the actress, who had a white censor bar covering her chest, could be seen sporting a fedora as she stood in front of a row of towering cornstalks. Barrymore, who began screaming when the photo was shown, raved, "I cannot love it more!"

"By the way, this was like, day 3 of knowing each other," Lynskey noted. "This suggestion was made and I was like, 'Okay? Sure.'" Dodds then cheekily called the photoshoot "a little icebreaker."

"Lucy Liu took nude photographs of me on Charlie's Angels too," Barrymore added. "I guess it's just what us girls do! Oh, to be a girl!"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: