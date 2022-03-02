Evan Rachel Wood is playing Madonna in Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al biopic

Like so many pop stars over the years, Madonna has been parodied by Weird Al: Her iconic hit "Like a Virgin" became "Like a Surgeon" in his hands. What differentiates this parody from all others by Yankovic is that Madonna came up with the title and concept herself. The story goes that Madonna openly wondered aloud to a mutual friends when Yankovic would turn "Like a Virgin" into "Like a Surgeon"; though Yankovic typically makes a point of not accepting song ideas from others, he apparently thought this one was too good to pass up.