Evan Rachel Wood is playing Madonna in Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al biopic
The upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic will feature more famous characters than just the master of pop music parodies. In addition to Daniel Radcliffe in the title role, the Roku Channel announced on Wednesday that Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will star Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson as Yankovic's parents. Check out a photo of Wood in costume below.
Like so many pop stars over the years, Madonna has been parodied by Weird Al: Her iconic hit "Like a Virgin" became "Like a Surgeon" in his hands. What differentiates this parody from all others by Yankovic is that Madonna came up with the title and concept herself. The story goes that Madonna openly wondered aloud to a mutual friends when Yankovic would turn "Like a Virgin" into "Like a Surgeon"; though Yankovic typically makes a point of not accepting song ideas from others, he apparently thought this one was too good to pass up.
Representatives for Madonna did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
Madonna has been known to be sensitive about her depiction in film. When Universal started developing the biopic Blond Ambition in 2016, the pop icon slammed the idea on social media, saying, "Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story." Indeed, by 2020 Madonna had taken over the project as director in her own right, and recently met with Julia Fox to discuss the possibility of the Uncut Gems actress portraying Madonna's longtime friend Debi Mazar in the film.
Dr. Demento, meanwhile, is the California radio host who first brought Yankovic fame by broadcasting the musician's comedy songs and pop parodies on his show.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is currently in production in Los Angeles. No release date has been set, but will stream on The Roku Channel.
