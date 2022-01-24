"I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses... I was essentially raped on camera," the Westworld star says in HBO's Phoenix Rising, which premiered at Sundance.

Evan Rachel Wood detailed shocking new allegations against ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson in a documentary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Westworld actress, 34, who previously stated in February 2021 that Manson "horrifically" abused her for years, says the 53-year-old singer "essentially raped" her "on camera" during the making of his 2007 "Heart-Shaped Glasses" music video.

"It's nothing like I thought it was going to be," Wood says in Phoenix Rising – Part I: Don't Fall, which will debut later this year on HBO from documentarian Amy Berg (The Case Against Adnan Syed, Janis: Little Girl Blue). "We're doing things that were not what was pitched to me. We had discussed a simulated sex scene but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real."

Evan Rachel Wood appears in Phoenix Rising by Amy Berg Evan Rachel Wood describes allegations against Marilyn Manson in HBO's 'Phoenix Rising' documentary. | Credit: Olivia Fougeirol/Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Manson's attorney didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment. According to Phoenix Rising, his legal team opted not to comment on specific allegations.

Manson's counsel previously released a statement on the abuse allegations against their client from multiple women, saying the singer, born Brian Warner, "vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone. These lurid claims against my client have three things in common — they are all false, alleged to have taken place more than a decade ago, and part of a coordinated attack by former partners and associates of Mr. Warner who have weaponized the otherwise mundane details of his personal life and their consensual relationships into fabricated horror stories'"

The "Heart-Shaped Glasses" video features sequences that were previously understood to be Wood and Manson engaged in simulated sex and kissing, while others showed Wood covered in blood. In Phoenix Rising, Wood now opens up about how she "did not feel safe" on set and "no one was looking after [her]."

"It was a really traumatizing experience filming the video," she continues. "I didn't know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back, to just soldier through. I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful. And I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable, and nobody knew what to do. I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses. That's when the first crime was committed against me, and I was essentially raped on camera."

Wood goes on to explain how Manson coached her how to discuss "Heart-Shaped Glasses" with the press. She recalls that she was supposed to tell people that they "had this great romantic time and none of that was the truth," the actress says. "But I was scared to do anything that would upset Brian in any way."

The video, she states, "was really just the beginning of the violence that would keep escalating over the course of the relationship."

Evan Rachel Wood; Marilyn Manson Evan Rachel Wood; Marilyn Manson | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the documentary, she describes Manson's Nazi "obsession," including moments where he allegedly made fun of her Jewish heritage and wrote "Kill All the Jews" on their bedroom wall. She also recalls going on tour with him for eight months, during which she says he became violent.

"He had been having throat problems, so a doctor prescribed him liquid Vicodin for his throat and he drank the whole bottle almost. And we were on the bus after the show and he didn't even know where he was," Wood says. "I started getting scared because he started becoming really violent and throwing things, and so I just thought now, you know, is when the handlers step in and defuse the situation and no one did.

"We showed up at the hotel, the bus parked, and Manson just grabbed me by my arm and yanked me. And in front of everybody he's dragging me by my arm into the hotel and no one's doing anything," she continues. "And he goes in, and he immediately starts wrecking the room and smashing things and yelling and I look back at the crew member like you're not just going to leave me here, you know, you gotta help me. And I remember him starting to slowly close the door and me going, 'No, no, no. You can't leave me here.' And this guy I thought was my friend, too. We'd been on tour a few months at this point. He just shook his head and closed the door. And that's when I knew I wasn't safe."

In 2018, Wood spoke before a House Judiciary Committee in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights. At that time, she described "toxic mental, physical, and sexual abuse" she suffered at the hands of an unnamed ex. It was last February when she named Manson as her alleged assaulter at a time when multiple women had come forward with similar abuse allegations.

Manson has since been dropped by his record label and was cut from various TV appearances, including American Gods and Creepshow. Authorities are currently investigating the allegations against Manson, though no charges have been brought against him.

Game of Thrones and The Magicians actress Esmé Bianco sued Manson last April for sexual assault. A separate lawsuit from a "Jane Doe" was dropped in September due to expired statute of limitations.

While Wood says in Phoenix Rising that the statute of limitations on her case may be up, she wants to be as helpful as she can. "Because I know that I'm not Brian's only victim," she says. "Even though I didn't publicly name him, I've had survivors try to contact me, and in some cases, they're trying to share what I believe is evidence."

"The urgency of stopping him now is great," Wood adds. "He has proven time and again that this is a pattern of behavior and it escalates. I think he's very particular about who he does this to, to get away with it. They're the ones that he finds on tour, on social media, they're the fans, they're the girls that he finds on model websites and says, 'Hey, come be in this video,' and then abuses them, and nobody's gonna care. So, the urgency is great."