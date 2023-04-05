Mendes portrayed Romina, the partner of Gosling's Luke, a motorcycle stunt driver who turns to a life of crime, in 2013's The Place Beyond the Pines.

The actress shared a series of set photos on Instagram, writing that it "feels like lifetimes ago" that the crime drama debuted on the big screen. Mendes portrayed Romina, the partner of Gosling's Luke, a motorcycle stunt driver who turns to a life of crime to provide for Romina and their newborn son. His story is told alongside that of ambitious policeman Avery (Bradley Cooper) and of their two troubled teenage sons, whose paths later collide.

The 2013 film directed by Derek Cianfrance also starred Ray Liotta, Rose Byrne, Dane DeHaan, Emory Cohen, and Mahershala Ali.

Gosling and Mendes began dating after meeting on the set of the movie in 2011. Now, they share daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6. After working together on The Place Beyond the Pines, the two collaborated on 2014's Lost River, directed by Gosling and also starring Saoirse Ronan, Christina Hendricks, and Matt Smith.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in 'The Place Beyond the Pines' Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in 'The Place Beyond the Pines' | Credit: Everett Collection

The couple are notoriously private about their relationship, but Mendes recently shared her reaction to her partner's viral photo as Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, out July 21, while on The Talk. "I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, 'Ahhh,'" she said, noting that she requested his Ken underwear.

"When I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything,'" Mendes recalled. "So anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.