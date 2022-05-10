Eva Mendes hopes to return to acting but 'won't do violence' or sexuality

"I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids," Mendes said on The View.

Eva Mendes might soon end her nearly decade-long absence from acting — but only if the project meets all of her family-oriented standards.

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of The View, the 48-year-old Hitch and Fast and Furious franchise star told moderator Whoopi Goldberg that she isn't ruling out a return to the screen, but has to consider her obligations as a mother when picking her comeback role.

"I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids," she said. "I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won't do violence, I don't want to do sexuality, the list is short."

When cohost Sunny Hostin asked Mendes if she'd return for a "special project" that fit all of her requirements, Mendes responded: "I hope so."

Goldberg ended Tuesday's chat with Mendes by offering her another gig, with the Oscar-winning icon inviting her to come back to The View as a cohost in the near future.

Though Mendes stressed that she's still working during her break from Hollywood — including endeavors in fashion, beauty, and more — she hasn't appeared in a major movie or TV show since 2014, when she starred in her writer-director partner Ryan Gosling's feature The Lost River.

While she hasn't physically appeared in a movie or TV show since then, Mendes had a supporting voice role as a yoga instructor on a 2021 episode of the ABC Kids animated series Bluey.

In 2020, she expressed interest in returning to film a sequel to the 2005 rom-com hit Hitch alongside Will Smith, telling Entertainment Tonight, "You know what? It's time for a Hitch 2. Will, let's do this."

