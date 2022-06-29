The actress also says seeing her partner with his abs out made her feel like a 14-year-old girl again.

Eva Mendes asked Ryan Gosling if she could keep his Barbie movie underwear: 'I'm wearing it right now!'

The actress, who has been dating Gosling for more than a decade (they share two daughters), went on The Talk this week to share her reaction to the recent sneak peek of him in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie.

"I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, 'Ahhh,'" Mendes said with a blissful sigh. "It's a funny photo, and he's trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels."

Actress Eva Mendes is seen celebrating the New York & Company store opening at Dadeland Mall in Miami on March 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida.; Eva Mendes asked Ryan Gosling to keep the underwear he wore in 'Barbie,' because of course. | Credit: Alexander Tamargo/FilmMagic; Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

But Mendes did have a specific request for Gosling — which he apparently honored.

"When I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything,'" Mendes recalled.

"So anyway, I do have it" she added. "I'm wearing it right now."

When asked about Gosling's platinum-blond look for the flick, Mendes reminded viewers that he's literally playing a Ken doll, starring opposite Margot Robbie as Barbie in the film, which is directed by Greta Gerwig.

"People do know he's not playing a real person, right?" Mendes said. "He's playing a fake person."

Watch the interview above, which also includes Jerry O'Connell dressing up like Gosling's Ken — if that's something you want to see.

Barbie is set to hit theaters July 21, 2023.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.