What would a story about Flamin' Hot Cheetos be without a little spice?

Back in 2021 — which is one writers' strike and about two Spider-Men movies ago — a snack size scandal arose when the Los Angeles Times reported that Richard Montañez, long credited for having created the red-dusted snack while he was working as a janitor at a Frito-Lay plant, had misrepresented the true origins of the popular fiery treat.

Speaking to EW, Flamin' Hot director Eva Longoria was blunt when addressing the debacle. "That article had zero effect on the movie we were telling," she states. "We've always been telling Richard Montañez's story, and we're telling his truth. We weren't making a movie about the history of the Flamin' Hot Cheeto. We're telling the story of Richard Montañez."

The L.A. Times conducted an independent investigation and spoke to several former employees of Frito-Lay who said Montañez was not involved with the creation of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Frito-Lay did not refute the story, but later sent a statement that said "the information we shared with the media has been misconstrued by some, which resulted in confusion around where we stand, a range of emotions among our employees and consumers and a strain on our valued friendship with Richard Montañez and the Latino community." The company added that Montañez "is an important part of PepsiCo's history and the success of the company."

Longoria never wavered in her support of Montañez. "When I met Richard, I remember he was so funny and witty. He'll tell you, he's the smartest uneducated man you'll ever meet, because you're like, 'Oh yeah, he's not educated, but man he's smart and profound.'"

She continues, "I knew immediately I wanted to put the movie in his point of view, from his perspective. And the minute we did that, we had creative liberty to do whatever we wanted. We're in his mind, we're in his heart."

Highlighting one scene in particular, Longoria adds, "I thought, 'Oh my God, wouldn't it be funny if we did a boardroom meeting and everybody's talking like cholos?' because that's what Richard thought that they spoke like. And wouldn't it be funny if he exaggerates how he first met [late PepsiCo CEO Roger] Enrico, and then we showed the reality? We already had all that in the script, so that article changed nothing. You know what I mean? It was like, no, we're telling Richard's story and this is how he remembers it."

